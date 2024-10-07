Newcomer Report: Kansas Game

(Note: all transfer players, true freshmen, redshirt freshmen regardless of if they played last year, and other players, regardless of class, who redshirted last year are the ones mentioned in this article series)

En route to the Sun Devils' first Big 12 win in program history on Saturday. Late-game heroics at critical moments in the contest saw them edge out a 35-31 victory over Kansas, in nail-biting fashion. The newcomers certainly played a crucial role in the contest in all position groups. Here is our detailed report.

Offense





Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who today was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week, played as though he was making his 50th, not his fifth, collegiate start, throwing four touchdown passes and completing 14-24 attempts for 157 yards. He made timely plays with his legs as well, rushing for 77 yards on ten carries, scrambling out of the pocket, and gaining eight first downs. His agility proved significant down the stretch as he moved the chains with his legs twice on ASU’s go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.





Leavitt’s four touchdown passes marked a new career high, and it was the first time an ASU quarterback had thrown four touchdowns since Joey Yellen against USC in 2019. With two fourth-quarter touchdown passes. Leavitt’s growing confidence and deeper understanding, game-by-game, has led to him playing with poise and not overthinking on the field.





“My biggest things I wrote on my whiteboard was just being calm in the pocket,” Leavitt said. “Ultimately, that helps my accuracy. So just being calmer and then just trust in my receivers and trust in my eyes.”





Out of all the Sun Devil receivers, Leavitt entrusted redshirt sophomore Jordyn Tyson time and time again on Saturday. It was certainly a tail of two halves for Tyson; he fumbled in the second quarter on a nine-yard reception, conceding ASU’s first turnover of the contest. The second turnover had Tyson's fingerprints on it as well, as he was unable to hang on Leavitt's and, whilst getting two hands on the ball, tipped the pigskin into the sky for it to be intercepted by the Jayhawks.





Tyson was visibly frustrated on the sideline immediately after the interception, yet he was upheld by Dillingham, who told him to “Next play,”. The wide reviver took those words to heart and rewarded his team’s support, moving past his early game struggles, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winning score from three yards out with just 16 seconds left in the game. Tyson led all aerial targets on Saturday with six catches for 76 yards.





“I tried not to think about it too much,” Tyson said of his turnovers, “I got the next play, and that’s what I did.”





Tight end and Colorado transfer Chamon Metayer caught just one pass against Kansas, but that’s all he needed to find the endzone, scoring on a 20-yard play that saw him jolt over the goal line after being in acres of unmanned space.





Running back and USC transfer Raleek Brown played in his second game of the season, rushing for 41 yards. The Kansas contest was the first time he saw meaningful snaps this season. A fall camo hamstring injury sidelined him not only for the entire month of August but also for the first two games of the year. He played just a couple of snaps in week three versus Texas State and was sidelined again the following week against Texas Tech. In the win over the Jayhawks, he looked rejuvenated, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.