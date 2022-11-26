Newcomer report: Inconsistent performance versus UA is microcosm of 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona State’s five-game Territorial Cup win streak came to an end Friday with a 38-35 loss to Arizona and ASU’s newcomers played a major factor in the defeat.
Here is the full newcomer report:
Offense
On offense, true freshman running back Tevin White was given extensive game day opportunities as fellow running back Daniyel Ngata was out on Frida due to a concussion. It was an interesting decision by ASU’s coaching staff, albeit in a situation where their hand was forced, as it was the fifth game White had appeared in this season. Freshmen can play in four games and preserve their redshirt year and still have four years of eligibility left. Yet, a fifth-game appearance burns the redshirt. White now has just three years of eligibility remaining, assuming he doesn't sit out any of the upcoming seasons.
White generally had a solid outing with four carries for 30 yards and one catch for eight yards. However, it was a turnover late in the third quarter that proved costly. With the Sun Devils driving deep into Arizona territory, he was given the rock, and as he was fighting for more yards, he fumbled the ball. The Wildcats recovered and scored a 72-yard rushing touchdown two plays later to take a 31-21 lead.
On a much more positive note for ASU, transfer running back Xazavian Valladay capped off a great season with another impressive performance. Fighting through an ankle injury, the graduate student who spent four years at Wyoming prior to coming to Tempe put together 97 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 17 yards, including maybe his best catch of the season when he went out over the middle to jump up and receive a pass like a wide receiver. While the 2022 season will be remembered as one of the worst seasons in program history, Valladay’s success will not be forgotten by Sun Devil fans. He finished his season with 215 attempts, 1,192 yards, and 16 touchdowns, in addition to 37 catches, 289 yards, and two scores. All those marks have placed very high in the school's all-time records.
Defense
Two first-year Sun Devils have stood out this season on the defensive side of the ball, and they were the two players showing up the most in the Territorial Cup.
Graduate Hawaii transfer defensive back Khoury Bethley led ASU with eight total tackles in the game and made one of the best plays of the game by either team. Late in the first half, he was able to push Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan out of bounds to force an incompletion and a Wildcat punt. Otherwise, it would have been a huge pass play for Arizona.
Redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer defensive back Ro Torrence also played well on Friday. Early in the second quarter, as the Wildcats were driving deep into ASU territory, Torrence intercepted Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura in the end zone. The pick negated a potential Wildcat scoring drive, and ASU found the end zone on its ensuing drive.
Torrence did have a pass interference penalty early in the third quarter that gave Arizona the ball on the ASU 30-yard line.
Special Teams
Tevin White received the opportunity to play on kickoff returns as well on Friday with Ngata out, and he made a crucial mistake on that side of the ball.
After Arizona scored a touchdown late in the third quarter, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ensued. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Wildcats had to kick from their 25-yard line. ASU’s D.J. Taylor returned the kickoff to about the ASU 40-yard line. Unfortunately for ASU, White was called for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Sun Devils ended up scoring on the drive, but better field position could have given them more time to score later in the game.
True freshman kicker Carter Brown had a solid outing for the Sun Devils. He made all five of his extra-point attempts. He finished the season 33-for-33 on extra points and 11-for-14 on field goals this season.
True freshman return man Javen Jacobs had a rough day at the office. Late in the first quarter, he muffed a punt, the Wildcats recovered, and they were able to convert a field goal on the ensuing drive.
Other newcomers seeing playing time in the game
Junior Samford transfer defensive back Chris Edmonds (two total tackles)
Graduate Miami transfer defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (two total tackles)
Senior Virginia Union wide receiver Charles Hall IV (one carry, 17 yards)
Junior junior college transfer Tarik Luckett (one solo tackle)
Redshirt junior Missouri transfer tight end Messiah Swinson (two catches, 22 yards)
Redshirt senior Northern State transfer offensive line Emmit Bohle
Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez
Graduate Penn State transfer offensive lineman Des Holmes
Redshirt Junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson
True freshmen who have not appeared in four games and did preserve their redshirt year
Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)
Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (three games played)
Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)
Tight end Jack Cole (one appearance)
Running back Bryce Douglass (one appearance)
Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)
True freshmen who did burn their redshirt in the Arizona game
Running back Tevin White (five appearances)
True freshmen who previously burned their redshirt
WR Javen Jacobs (10 games played)
K Carter Brown (12 games played)
BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALE!!!
New annual subscribers will enjoy nearly 80% savings. This is the BEST deal of the year!
No one was dialed in as we were on the ASU head coach search. Why miss out on any other insider news in the new and exciting era that is about to begin in Tempe, as well as the detailed film analysis we provided, which is second to none?
Sign up with code RIVALS22 and enjoy the BEST deal of the year