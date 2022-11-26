TUCSON, Ariz. - Arizona State’s five-game Territorial Cup win streak came to an end Friday with a 38-35 loss to Arizona and ASU’s newcomers played a major factor in the defeat.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense

On offense, true freshman running back Tevin White was given extensive game day opportunities as fellow running back Daniyel Ngata was out on Frida due to a concussion. It was an interesting decision by ASU’s coaching staff, albeit in a situation where their hand was forced, as it was the fifth game White had appeared in this season. Freshmen can play in four games and preserve their redshirt year and still have four years of eligibility left. Yet, a fifth-game appearance burns the redshirt. White now has just three years of eligibility remaining, assuming he doesn't sit out any of the upcoming seasons.





White generally had a solid outing with four carries for 30 yards and one catch for eight yards. However, it was a turnover late in the third quarter that proved costly. With the Sun Devils driving deep into Arizona territory, he was given the rock, and as he was fighting for more yards, he fumbled the ball. The Wildcats recovered and scored a 72-yard rushing touchdown two plays later to take a 31-21 lead.





On a much more positive note for ASU, transfer running back Xazavian Valladay capped off a great season with another impressive performance. Fighting through an ankle injury, the graduate student who spent four years at Wyoming prior to coming to Tempe put together 97 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns. He also had three receptions for 17 yards, including maybe his best catch of the season when he went out over the middle to jump up and receive a pass like a wide receiver. While the 2022 season will be remembered as one of the worst seasons in program history, Valladay’s success will not be forgotten by Sun Devil fans. He finished his season with 215 attempts, 1,192 yards, and 16 touchdowns, in addition to 37 catches, 289 yards, and two scores. All those marks have placed very high in the school's all-time records.