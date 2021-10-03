Newcomer Report: Gentry shines in a relatively quiet day for ASU newcomers

Arizona State’s veterans did most of the dirty work in the Sun Devils’ 42-23 victory over No. 20 UCLA (3-2) on Saturday. However, a couple of ASU newcomers made an impact as the Sun Devils (4-1) took command of the Pac-12 South Division.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Defense

ASU’s defensive fresh faces were the standout young players for the Sun Devils on Saturday, with true freshman linebacker Eric Gentry leading the charge.





Gentry’s five tackles in the game were all solo, and none of them were bigger than his lone tackle for loss early in the fourth quarter to stop a UCLA drive and give ASU the ball back. With ASU up 32-23, UCLA was in the midst of a long, time-consuming drive to potentially regain the momentum in the game. Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and their running back Zach Charbonnet were having success running the ball on the drive. But ASU’s defense held strong deep in its own territory, forcing a fourth down and one at the ASU 2-yard line. This is when Gentry stepped up. He stopped Thompson-Robinson for a 1-yard loss, forcing a turnover on downs and killing UCLA’s momentum.





“He’s a unique player,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “He really is. When you look at him, you think of the basketball court. He’s a tough guy.”





Another ASU newcomer making an impact on defense was cornerback Macen Williams. The redshirt freshman had a near interception with 2:35 left in the second quarter.





Special Teams

ASU freshman punter Eddie Czaplicki had his worst game of his career so far. He had two punts in the game. His first punt went just 38 yards and his second punt was only 25 yards due to a UCLA defender blocking it slightly.





Offense

ASU graduate transfer wide receiver Bryan Thompson returned from missing two games with a hamstring injury. He was targeted on ASU’s first scoring drive of the game, and he may have been able to score a touchdown if Daniels' pass was not deflected.





Other newcomers seeing playing time on Saturday were true freshman defensive back Tommi Hill, transfer tight end, Jalin Conyers, true freshman defensive back RJ Regan, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II (one total tackle), true freshman running back George Hart III and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass (two games played)





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (one game played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury (three games played)





***





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.