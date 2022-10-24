ASU DB Ro Torrence prevents a touchdown reception by Stanford WR Brycen Tremayne (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

It was yet another rough day for ASU football on Saturday as the Sun Devils fell to an overall 2-5 mark, 1-3 in Pac-12 play, with a 15-14 loss at Stanford. ASU’s newcomers, for the most part, turned in formidable performances but the team’s most significant fresh face, quarterback Emory Jones, struggled yet again.

Here is the full newcomer report:

Offense

Jones, the redshirt junior Florida transfer, turned in a good first-half showing, but it was not enough to secure a victory. He still made some of the same mistakes he has displayed this season, and it was a major factor in the loss.

Jones was 8-12 with 117 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the first half. His quarterback rating in the first half was 159.4. The touchdown, a 39-yard strike to Elijhah Badger, was the best throw of Jones’ season. The interception was not Jones’ fault, as it was tipped.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hZ3Vhbm9zP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhZ3Vhbm9zPC9hPiBoYXMgaGlzIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFTVUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBvZmZlbnNlIGNsaWNraW5n IGVhcmx5IPCfkY8gPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IFBhYy0xMiBOZXR3b3JrPGJyPvCf k7EgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U2dmRRckloTVIiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9FNnZkUXJJaE1SPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSU50 eG1tNnRnaSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lOdHhtbTZ0Z2k8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUGFjLTEyIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBQYWMxMk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGFjMTJOZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNTgz OTI2ODg2MzgzNTcwOTQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIg MjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

In the second half, Jones regressed. He looked like the quarterback he was in the first few games of the season. He was wildly inaccurate, going only 6-13 after the break, and he made one especially costly mistake late. With seconds left on the clock, Jones had Badger wide open for what would have been a walk-in touchdown to take the lead. However, the throw went well over the wide receiver, forcing him to have to extend to make the catch. It was a terrific effort by Badger to haul in the pass, but due to where it was placed, he was not able to get one foot inbounds. The play was on fourth down, so ASU turned the ball over on downs and lost the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbW9yeSBKb25lcyBzaG91bGQgaGF2ZSBsZWQgRWxpamhhaCBCYWRn ZXIgbW9yZSBpbnNpZGUuIEFsbG93IHlvdXIgc3RhciBXUiB0byBhZGp1c3Qg dG8gdGhlIGJhbGwgd2l0aG91dCBuZWVkaW5nIHRvIHVzZSBvbmUtaGFuZGVk IGFjcm9iYXRpY3MuIFRoZSBjbG9jayBzdG9wcyBvbiBhIGZpcnN0IGRvd24s IHNvIG5vIG5lZWQgdG8gaHVnIHRoZSBzaWRlbGluZS48YnI+PGJyPkh1Z2Ug bWlzc2VkIG9wcG9ydHVuaXR5IHRvIGJ1aWxkIGEgd2luIHN0cmVhayBmb3Ig QXJpem9uYSBTdGF0ZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL21rbkw3ZEFN QkYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ta25MN2RBTUJGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IENvbGUgVG9waGFtIChASGFtQW5hbHlzaXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGFtQW5hbHlzaXMvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODM5NjY3MzgyNzM2 MDM1ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jones has now had seven games to show what he can do. Unfortunately, his accuracy has just not been there enough. His inability to hit wide open receivers for big plays and holding onto the ball too long has hurt ASU this season. After what Trenton Bourguet showed in the Sun Devils’ upset win against then-No. 21 Washington in replacement of the injured Jones, it is clear to many who the better quarterback is. The offense was more efficient with Bourguet at quarterback. While his passes do not have the same zip as Jones’ throws, he showed that he could place the pigskin right where it needs to be. In my opinion, it will be shocking if Jones is the starter in ASU’s next game at Colorado.

As for if ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano considered making the change on Saturday, he said he did not because he did not think Jones was playing poorly.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbW9yeSBKb25lcyBkZXNlcnZlZCB0byBzdGFydCB2cy4gU3RhbmZv cmQsIGFsYmVpdCB3aXRoIGEgdGlnaHQgbGVhc2guIEkgdGhpbmsgaGUgZGVz ZXJ2ZWQgdG8gZmluaXNoIGl0IGFmdGVyIGEgc3Ryb25nIGZpcnN0IGhhbGYu PGJyPjxicj5CdXQgdGhlIHNhbWUgdHJvdWJsZXMgcG9wcGVkIHVwIGFnYWlu OiBwb2NrZXQgYXdhcmVuZXNzLCBibGl0eiBwaWNrdXAsIHRocm93IGFudGlj aXBhdGlvbiwgYmFsbCBwbGFjZW1lbnQuIEEgUUIgY2hhbmdlIHNlZW1zIHBl cmZlY3RseSB2YWxpZCBub3cuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sZSBUb3BoYW0gKEBI YW1BbmFseXNpcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYW1B bmFseXNpcy9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NDAwODM1NzIzMjI4Nzc0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=