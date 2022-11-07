ASU football stormed back on Saturday against No. 12 UCLA but ultimately fell short 50-36. ASU’s newcomers were a major part of the comeback and, ultimately, the defeat.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Defense





The first-year player making the biggest impact on defense was graduate transfer Khoury Bethley. The former Hawaii defensive back had his usual production tackles-wise with ten solo tackles in addition to a forced fumble, but it was a costly penalty late that defined his performance.





With ASU trailing by just six late in the fourth quarter, Bethley stopped UCLA’s Kazmeir Allen for a gain of six yards, setting up what would have been third-and-one from the ASU 45-yard line. However, Bethley was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play. Instead of ASU having the opportunity to try to force the Bruins to punt, UCLA was rewarded with a first down at the ASU 30-yard line. The penalty put the Bruins in field goal range, and four plays later, they iced the game with a Colson Yankoff one-yard touchdown run.





Bethley’s 15-yard penalty was his third in as many weeks. ASU interim head coach Shaun Aguano discussed it.





“He comes up and makes a great play and then gets excited and stands over somebody, and I tell those guys we’re going to play with passion, not emotion,” Aguano said. “… He feels bad because I had that conversation with him, but at the time, we have to learn that the emotional part - we got to take out the emotional part out of it.”





Another fresh face making an impact on defense was transfer defensive back Chris Edmonds. The former Samford player intercepted UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s first pass of the game. The pick set up the ASU offense in UCLA territory.





Offense



Graduate transfer Xazavian Valladay had another great game on Saturday. The former Wyoming running back had 92 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and led all receivers in the game with ten catches and 89 yards.





Redshirt junior Missouri transfer Messiah Swinson was another first-year offensive player making an impact Saturday. He caught ASU’s first touchdown of the game on a fourth-and-goal play from the three-yard-line with 2:41 left in the first quarter, giving the Sun Devils their only lead of the team. The tight end finished the game with two catches for 15 yards and the score. He did also have an offensive pass interference penalty that prevented him from scoring on a two-point conversion.





Special Teams

True freshman kicker Carter Brown had another solid performance. He was 2-2 on field goals on the day, making a 25-yarder in the first quarter and a 36-yarder in the fourth quarter. The fourth-quarter field goal put ASU within two scores of UCLA.





Other newcomers seeing playing time Saturday.





Senior Virginia Union transfer wide receiver Charles Hall IV





Redshirt junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson





True freshman return man Javen Jacobs





True freshman running back Tevin White (two carries, eight yards)





Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez





Sophomore junior college transfer offensive lineman Danny Valenzuela





Redshirt senior Northern State transfer offensive lineman Emmit Bohle





Graduate Penn State transfer offensive lineman Des Holmes





Graduate Miami transfer defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (two total tackles, left the game in the second quarter due to illness)





Redshirt sophomore Southeastern Louisiana transfer defensive back Alphonso Taylor





Sophomore junior college transfer linebacker James Djonkam (one total tackle)





Sophomore junior college transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey





True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year





Running back Tevin White (three games played)





Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)





Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (two games played)





Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)





Tight end Jack Cole (one appearance)





Running back Bryce Douglass (one appearance)





Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)





True freshmen who have burned their redshirt





WR Javen Jacobs (seven games played)





K Carter Brown (nine games played)