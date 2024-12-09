Newcomer Report: Big 12 Championship Game

ARLINGTON, Tex. - A historical victory that captured the Big 12 championship featured a good volume of contributions from many of the Sun Devil newcomers. Here’s the rundown:









Offense





Redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt was without his top target, sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson, for the first time all season, but he didn’t skip a beat. Finishing with 219 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown, Leavitt dissected the best passing defense in the Big 12 throughout the game.









He dropped the ball where only the receivers could get it throughout the game, but his best throw was a 4th-and-1 play on ASU’s 35, with the defense calling an all-out blitz. Leavitt threw off his back foot with pressure in his face and found senor receiver Melquan Stovall wide open as he took the catch all the way down to Iowa State’s three-yard line. Although Leavitt and Tyson have a special connection, he still has a high level of chemistry with his other receivers, which they’ve built throughout the year.









“Great call by (offensive coordinator Marcus) Arroyo,” Leavitt said. “I was pretty shocked he called it that early in the game. We practiced it all week and were successful 100 percent throughout the week. Big-time players make big-time plays, and essentially, I’d call Coach Arroyo a player for that.”









Senior quarterback Jeff Sims also saw action in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach but didn’t attempt a single pass. He ran the ball six times for 32 yards to bleed time off the clock, with his longest run going for 12 yards.









In the absence of Tyson, senior receiver Malik McClain was called up from the scout team as he would still be able to retain his redshirt season with the game not counting toward eligibility. He caught his only target, a 43-yard bomb to set up one of ASU’s scoring drives as he got both his hands underneath the ball in time before it hit the ground to secure the catch.









Junior tight end Chamon Metayer caught one of his two targets for five yards but made his impact in the blocking game. Going against one of the worst rushing defenses in the Big 12, the Sun Devils made it a large part of the game plan to run the ball. Metayer helped set the edge throughout the game as running back Cam Skattebo finished with 170 yards through three quarters as the starters sat out most of the fourth.









Defense





The Sun Devils forced three turnovers in the third quarter to run away with the game with two fumbles and one interception. On the two fumbles, defensive linemen graduate Jeff Clark and junior Justin Wodtly each recovered one as ASU outscored Iowa State 21-0 with the three turnovers.









Sophomore Javan Robinson forced the first fumble as his helmet knocked the ball out when he made the tackle. Robinson sparked the fire from the Sun Devils in the third quarter, as he’s come up big down the stretch of the season.









“It was huge to get the takeaway and for the offense to score,” Dillingham mentioned. “The exciting thing was the response in the second half to come out fast. It was a few adjustments we made defensively to combat their check-with-me stuff. Our offense got going and capitalized, and that’s a really good football team. That’s what good teams do, they play off each other.”









Junior safety and Texas native Xavion Alford played in two state championships in high school at AT&T Stadium and is now a Big 12 champion in his third time at the stadium. He led the team with seven tackles and continues to be a defensive anchor for a Sun Devils secondary that has forced a turnover in eight straight games.









Special Teams









Only having to punt twice because of the domination from ASU’s offense, true freshman punter Kanyon Floyd averaged 33.5 yards on his punts, with one of them landing on Iowa State’s 10-yard line, pinning them deep in their zone.









After a missed field goal from Parker Lewis last week at Arizona, redshirt freshman Carston Kieffer impressed all week in practice and earned the start at kicker in the biggest game up to this point. Hit made all six extra points and gave ASU its first points of the game, nailing a 32-yard field goal on the opening drive for his first field goal of the season after missing one early in the season.









Newcomer Participation List





QB Sam Leavitt

QB Jeff Sims

WR Malik McClain

TE Chamon Metayer

TE Markeston Douglas

TE Coleson Arends

OL Josh Atkins

OL Terrell Kim

DL Jeff Clark

DL Jacob Kongaika

DL J.P. Deeter

DL Zac Swanson

DL Justin Wodtly

DL Salesi Manu

DL Albert Smith III

LB Jordan Crook

LB Keyshaun Elliot

LB Zyrus Fiaseu

LB Martell Hughes

DB Xavion Alford

DB Myles Rowser

DB Javan Robinson

DB Plas Johnson

DB Laterrence Welch

DB Montana Warren

DB Rodney Bimage Jr.

DB Kamari Wilson

DB Kyan McDonald

DB Plas Johnson

K Carston Kieffer

P Kanyon Floyd









True freshmen who exceeded four game appearances and are unable to redshirt:









P Kanyon Floyd

LB Martell Hughes

DB Kyan McDonald





True freshmen who recorded four or fewer game appearances (during the regular season) and can still redshirt:









OL Terrell Kim (four games)

DL Albert Smith III (four games)

DB Rodney Bimage Jr. (three games)

RB Jason Brown (one game)

DB Tony Luis-Nkuba (one game)

DB Plas Johnson (one game)









True freshmen who haven’t appeared in a regular season game this season:









OL Champ Westbrooks

OL Semisi Tonga

WR Zechariah Sample

TE Jayden Fortier

TE James Giggey

DL Salesi Manu

DL Ramar Williams

DB Chris Johnson II