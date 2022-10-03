Despite a 42-25 loss to USC Saturday night, ASU football overall played much better than it did the past couple of weeks, and ASU’s fresh faces showed growth in the game.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





Other than a handful of bad throws, including an awful interception late in the game where he threw the ball right to the USC defender, Florida transfer quarterback Emory Jones may have played his best game of the season. The redshirt junior’s throws, especially in the first half, were much more on target and seemed to have a bit more juice on them than the past couple of weeks.





While the statistics will not show it due to sacks, Jones used his legs more effectively than he did in the past three games. Perhaps the best play of his season occurred in the second quarter when he spun away from almost being sacked to pick up nine yards on the ground. He followed the play up with a 34-yard strike to wide receiver Bryan Thompson. Jones ended up rushing for a six-yard touchdown to finish off the terrific drive.





Jones finished 23-32 with 243 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He had 10 carries for negative five yards due to being sacked numerous times and the one touchdown. It should be noted that on his interception, he pursued the defender and made the tackle himself.





Wyoming transfer running back Xazavian Valladay was much better than a week ago against Utah. The graduate student had 13 attempts for 64 yards and a score on the ground, and two catches for 29 yards. His highlight was his rushing touchdown, where he fought his way into the end zone for a two-yard score. He caught the two-point conversion after the score.





Defense





Despite giving up 42 points, ASU’s defense had a solid night. The newcomers, for the most part, were excellent in the game.





Graduate transfer defensive back Khoury Bethley was the standout fresh face on defense for the Sun Devils. The former Hawaii player had one of the best plays for ASU on defense in the game when he sacked USC quarterback Caleb Williams to force a third down and long late in the third quarter. Bethley finished with seven total tackles and a sack.





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera also played a good game for ASU, finishing with four total tackles. His highlight was when he came out of nowhere to deliver a massive blow early in the third quarter.





Redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer Ro Torrence had an interesting night. He had six solo tackles but was caught frozen while a prayer of a throw from Williams went over his head for a completion early in the second quarter. He was also flagged for a pass interference penalty late in the game. The penalty should not have been called and honestly was great coverage.





Special Teams





True freshman kicker Carter Brown had another formidable night, making his field goal attempt from 40 yards with 9:53 left in the second quarter. He has played so far in his inaugural campaign in Tempe and has now made eight of nine kicks on the season.





Other newcomers seeing playing time in the game





Senior Virginia Union transfer wideout Charles Hall IV (two catches, 23 yards)





Redshirt junior Vanderbilt transfer wide receiver Cam Johnson (one catch, 9 yards)





Junior college transfer defensive back Tarik Luckett





Redshirt sophomore Southeastern Louisiana transfer defensive back Alphonso Taylor





Redshirt junior Hawaii transfer linebacker Zach Bowers (one solo tackle)





Sophomore junior college transfer linebacker James Djonkham (one solo tackle)





Redshirt junior Missouri transfer tight end Messiah Swinson (two catches, 13 yards)





Redshirt junior Northern State transfer offensive lineman Emmit Bohle





Redshirt junior and junior college transfer defensive lineman Dylan Hall (one solo tackle)





Sophomore junior college transfer defensive lineman Jalil Rivera-Harvey





Graduate Penn State transfer offensive lineman Des Holmes





Graduate San Diego State transfer offensive lineman Chris Martinez





Junior Samford transfer defensive back Chris Edmonds (one pass breakup)





True freshmen who have not yet appeared in four games, therefore currently preserving their redshirt year





Quarterback Bennett Meredith (no appearances)





Running back Tevin White (one game played)





Tight end Jacob Newell (out for the year due to a preseason injury)





Defensive lineman Robby Harrison (two games played)





Defensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong (no appearances)





True freshmen who will burn their redshirt in their next appearance





WR Javen Jacobs (four games played)





True freshmen who burned their redshirt in the USC game





K Carter Brown (five games played)