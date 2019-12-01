



The Arizona State football team relied mostly on its veterans as the Sun Devils defeated Arizona 24-14 to win their third straight Territorial Cup.





However, the ASU newcomers played a significant role in the win, especially on defense.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense:

Yet again, it was true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels who stole the show for the ASU fresh faces on the offensive side of the ball.





Daniels, while not having an amazing game through the air, ran the ball as well as he has all season.





Daniels had his third-most rushing yards in a game this season with 62 yards on 12 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per attempt.





The most impressive moment of the night for Daniels was when he carried the ball for a 25-yard gain, breaking a tackle in the process, on a Sun Devil scoring drive late in the second quarter.





Daniels did not do much through the air in the game but did not make any mistakes to cost his team.





He finished 12-19 with 104 yards and no touchdowns but he had zero interceptions.





“He can be as good as he wants to be,” ASU coach Herm Edwards said. “He likes football. He likes what you’ve got to do to be a good football player. Some guys like football because you get to wear number and people know you’re a football player. He likes the minutiae of football. He likes to study it…he wants to learn it.”





On a negative note, Daniels seemed from an eye test standpoint to take more hits than normal.





He was sacked twice and on a few plays, he seemed to extend them a bit too long and take some hits he has been able to avoid in previous games.





Other newcomers making an impact, or lack thereof, on offense were wideout Ricky Pearsall and backup running back A.J. Carter.





Pearsall had a poor performance as he dropped a Daniels’ pass a little after the midway point of the second quarter which would have resulted in a first down and more. Instead, the Sun Devils were set up with a third-and-long which they failed to convert.





Carter saw some playing time in the game. He carried the ball three times for just five yards.





Defense:

On defense, redshirt-senior transfer Jack Jones led the way for the ASU newcomers as he had one of his best games as a Sun Devil.





After allowing a 20-yard completion in coverage, he made two huge interceptions.





Jones’ first interception was late in the second quarter as Arizona was driving into ASU territory. His second was a less impressive, but still important, pick where he looked like a center-fielder catching a Tate overthrow in the third quarter to stop an Arizona drive before it could get into any sort of rhythm.





Jones finished his night with six total tackles, five of which were solo, to go along with his two interceptions.





Starting and playing well was redshirt-freshman safety Cam Phillips.





Phillips had six solo tackles including a great tackle for loss with four minutes to play in the second quarter. He also showed his pass defense abilities with as he displayed solid coverage on a Tate deep ball with 10:45 left in the second quarter to force fourth down and an Arizona punt.





Rice transfer Roe Wilkins started again for the injured George Lea at defensive end and had a decent game.





While he failed to wrap up Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate for a sack on the Wildcats’ second drive of the game, Wilkins did have three tackles (two solo).





Special Teams:

It was punter Michael Turk standing out yet again among the newcomers on special teams.





The Ray Guy Award (nation’s best punter) semifinalist punted the ball five times for an average of 49.2 yards per punt. He had punts of 56 yards, 43 yards, 55 yards, 39 yards, and 53 yards.





Turk pinned the Wildcats inside their 20 three times. The only negative on his night was his 56-yarder which he kicked through the end zone for a touchback, making the net punt only 31 yards.





Redshirt-sophomore kicker Cristian Zendejas had another solid night. The Sun Devil offense was able to drive into his range and he made all three of his kicks, the longest being a 34-yarder with 13:07 to play in quarter No. 2.





Other newcomers seeing time in the game were Baylor transfer defensive back Timarcus Davis (two total tackles), junior college transfer kickoff specialist Kevin Macias, redshirt-freshman wideout Geordon Porter, true freshman wide receiver Jordan Kerley, true freshman defensive back Keon Markham, true freshman linebacker Case Hatch, true freshman linebacker Elijah Juarez (one solo tackle), junior college transfer defensive lineman T.J. Pesefea (two total tackles), redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Spencer Lovell, redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Ralph Frias, true freshman tight end Nolan Matthews, redshirt-freshman defensive end Michael Matus, true freshman guard Dohnovan West (started at right guard) and redshirt-junior junior college transfer long snapper Erik Dickerson.





Something to note is true freshman defensive end, Amiri Johnson and true freshman left tackle LaDarius Henderson both missed Saturday’s contest. Additionally ASU at a 7-5 mark a bowl game on the horizon for the Sun Devils. It will be interesting to see if Johnson or true freshman linebacker Fritzny Niclasse play in the game and burn their redshirts. Both players have played in four games this season. Therefore, chances are that their eligibility will be preserved, so to speak.





True freshmen who played in all 12 games

OL Dohnovan West

WR Jordan Kerley

WR Ricky Pearsall

LB Case Hatch

LB Elijah Juarez

True freshmen who have played less than 12 games

S Willie Harts (10 games)

QB Jayden Daniels (11 games)

TE Nolan Matthews (11 games)

LT LaDarius Henderson (9 games)

ATH Ethan Long (9 games)

DB Kejuan Markham (7 games)

True freshmen who played in less than 5 games

DE Amiri Johnson (4)

True freshmen who played in less than 5 games but are expected to redshirt

QB Joey Yellen (1)

RB Demetrious Flowers (1)

LB Fritzny Niclasse (4)

S Connor Soelle (1)

CB Jordan Clark Played (1) **recovering from sports hernia

WR Andre Johnson (3)

DL Stephon Wright (3)

True freshmen who have yet to play this year

OL Ben Scott

OL Roman DeWys

OL Alijah Bates

DL Anthonie Cooper

