New Sun Devils adapting to Tempe, ASU football this spring

Arizona State’s high school recruiting class was thin in 2022, but that didn’t translate into a lack of new faces at the team’s spring practice. Between the Sun Devils’ appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl in late December and spring practice in March, ASU has brought on 17 new signees across acquisitions from the transfer portal, junior college, and high school ranks. Many of them spoke to the media for the first time as Sun Devils following practice on Friday afternoon.





Messiah Swinson was initially recruited by ASU as a high schooler, but ultimately the tight end chose Missouri. Now back in Tempe, he acknowledged the similarities and differences of the program since his official visit nearly five years ago.





“Being in Tempe, being in Arizona, I love it here; I love living here,” Swinson said. “This is a lot more tight end friendly, and I love it. I was talking to my boys about it, saying this is the type of stuff you see in Madden when it comes to tight end routes.”





“It’s a lot different from when I first got recruited here, just the program overall,” Swinson said. “I’m happy I made the decision to end up eventually coming here. I saw the success Curtis (Hodges) had here, and Herm told me they’re looking to add another big long, athletic tight end. He has a similar build to me, and so that was really enticing to me. I got offered and got to meet the staff. There was nothing I didn’t like.”





As the only pass catcher to speak to the media, Swinson was asked his opinion on the quarterback competition that’s shaping up.





“Both guys are really playing well. I’ve worked with both of them so far. Paul (Tyson) and I arrived at the same time, and I worked a lot with him in the offseason. I’ve been getting more comfortable with Trenton as well. They’re both really good people, and they can really throw the ball. I think they’re starting to trust me a little more too.”





On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary is getting a big makeover this offseason. 2021’s most veteran position group has given way to a talented but largely inexperienced bunch. One of those new faces is Hawaii transfer safety Khoury Bethley. Bethley is looking to earn a starting spot in spring camp.





“My tape speaks for itself; I’m just being myself and building that camaraderie with my teammates,” Bethley said. “We’re meshing together, and that’s what it’s all about. Defense is huge; we want to be first in the Pac-12. We want to win the Pac-12, and I want to be an All-American personally,” Bethley said. “I think we gotta swarm to the ball, and good things will happen. That and just executing the little things.”





Joining Bethley in the secondary is Samford transfer, Chris Edmonds. He talked about his adjustment to a new school and city and what style of play suits him best.





“The coaches and trainers and my teammates have done a great job helping me, and KB get adjusted. It’s been a very smooth transition,” Edmonds said. “The more you do things and get your feet wet, the better. I’m just getting more comfortable every day. I love it schematically; it’s an NFL-type scheme, so anything that will help me get to the next level.”





Like many of his peers, Edmonds, who was a standout at the FCS level, was heavily sought after in the transfer portal. He’s big for a safety and said that the scheme and coaching staff attracted him to Arizona State.





“I was looking to be able to make that transition up to a big program. There’s a lot of NFL experience on this coaching staff. There are not a lot of power five schools with that much experience, especially when you have coaches who have been NFL head coaches and played in the NFL a long time.





Edmonds wasn’t shy about how much he has enjoyed being in Tempe.





“I’m loving it! I always miss back home, but at least this heat is a dry heat. Food is great; my favorite place I’ve been to is LoLo’s chicken and waffles. I’m looking to venture out a little bit more.”





Des Holmes, a Penn State transfer, looks poised to win the starting right tackle job, as he’s been taking first-team reps at that spot in each of the first six spring practices. There’s a good amount of youth on the offensive line, and Holmes’ veteran presence could serve as a guiding light for a group that was much maligned for its penalty issues last season.





“The ability to just come over here and see how another program works and operates has been pretty cool to see,” Holmes said. “A pleasant surprise has been the weather, usually at this time of year back at Penn State, so it was nice to be outside.”





Holmes cited his immediate and formidable relationship with his new head coach as a significant factor in becoming a Sun Devil.





“I was talking business with Herm in the portal; he was saying everything I wanted to hear,” Holmes recalled. “Other schools had great things to say, but I felt like me and Herm were really on the same page, and honestly, that’s what brought me here.”





Holmes described his play style as aggressive and, like most offensive linemen, takes pride in an offense’s ability to run the football. He discussed how the Arizona State offensive scheme suits him.





“I think this is an awesome scheme; I love how much we run the ball. When it comes to running the ball, especially as an offensive lineman, you gotta take pride in that, that’s our bread and butter. Being here and able to have the opportunity (to start) is a huge blessing. I want this offense to be the best it can be.”





And the lineman also wants to lend his wisdom in a leadership role.





“I try to take my experiences and everything I’ve learned and just put that on the young guys,” Holmes said. “I know how it is being a younger guy coming in; it’s always great to have an older guy on you.”





Hailing from Selby, South Dakota, 6-foot-7 senior offensive tackle Emmit Bohle initially received interest from Arizona State around New Year’s after spending two years at Northern State, a Division II school. On Friday, Bohle explained how Arizona State got in touch as 2021 turned into 2022.





“I talked with (offensive line coach Mike) Cavanaugh and (assistant coordinator of evaluation) JJ (Kilgore) about the process and what was going on here at ASU and tried to see where I fit in the process,” Bohle told reporters. “I ultimately felt comfortable with his decision, and I came down here after originally planning to graduate from Northern in the spring, but felt comfortable enough to get down here in time for spring ball.”





With his height and 295-pound frame, Bohle has the build to be an offensive tackle, but growing up in South Dakota, Bohle was never able to strictly play on the offensive line. The new ASU acquisition played nine-man football in high school, essentially dropping the offensive tackles off the offensive line in favor of tight ends who are always eligible receivers.





Bohle thrived in this role as a two-year starter and senior captain for Selby Area High School, tallying 28 receptions for 387 yards, three touchdowns, and four two-point conversions in his senior season in 2017.





“It’s a little different,” Bohle chuckled. “You still have a five-man line, but the tight ends serve as your tackles, but they are also eligible receivers… It was a big change (switching from tight end to tackle). I had to learn a lot about the new position, a lot of technique, and how to play offensive line in general.”





Bohle was much lighter when he played in high school, floating around 235 pounds. Bohle was recruited to play football at Northern State as a tight end, so adding 10-15 more pounds wasn’t an issue. When his coaches asked him to play offensive line, he was hesitant but went through with it and added even more weight. Now at ASU, Bohle weighs 295 and hopes to get to 305 by the time the season starts.





A transformation from tight end to tackle is a rare one, but it’s even rarer to see a player make the transition from Division II to Division I. Amongst the plethora of players at Arizona State who only know D-I football, Bohle is attempting to make a significant adjustment.





“The speed of the game, learning everything (is a challenge),” he said. “The technique, the offense, I’m just trying to grasp the whole thing. Coach Cav has his specifics in that he wants you to work on his techniques. Other than that, it’s football at the end of the day, and a lot of the schemes translate.”





According to the 2020 census, the population of Bohle’s hometown of Selby is 610 people. Aberdeen, South Dakota, where Bohle spent his time at Northern State, has a population of over 28,000. The same census listed the population of Bohle’s new home, Tempe, as north of 180,000. However, the offensive tackle hasn’t been hit too hard by culture shock. Things like the weather and access to restaurants like Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express keep him smiling.





“The weather feels a bit different, but I can’t complain,” Bohle said. “I’ve always wanted to be in a bigger city, so I’d say the adjustment has gone pretty well… The size of the town compared to where I came from was surprising. It’s a whole different place and scenery. The amount of people and everything going on surprised me. It’s a busy place compared to where I came from, for sure.”





After spending two years with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, redshirt sophomore linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. brings SEC experience as a special teamer to Arizona State. Originally playing in an air raid defensive scheme bringing linebackers out into space, it’s been an adjustment for Groce to play in ASU’s 4-3 scheme.





“I’m doing a lot of learning right now in the new system,” Groce said on Friday. “It’s really different than the air raid, more down tight ends, that kind of stuff. I’ve been watching a lot of film, just trying to get into the new system and learn.”





A helpful tool in Groce’s learning process has been the likes of the most experienced players on the team, which happen to share a room with the new Sun Devil. Graduate student linebackers Kyle Soelle and Merlin Robertson are as experienced as they come, and they’ve set the tone for Groce on how to perform in this defensive scheme.





“They’ve been great and have helped me a lot,” Groce said of his experienced counterparts. “They’ve told me to be calm, keep my eyes open. Those are the big points.”





“We are really close as a linebacker group on and off the field. They are cool guys both on and off the field, and they are good leaders.”





One of the main factors for Groce’s transfer to Tempe was the Pro Model harped on by the coaching staff. Groce grew up watching Special Assistants Marvin Lewis and Brian Billick, as well as head coach Herm Edwardes on TV. Knowing their experience was enough for Groce to make the trip.





“I used to watch all of these coaches on TV,” Groce said. “Now I get to learn from them and soak in everything they’re telling me and get all the little things down and correct.”





“I really felt the connection with the team culture and all of the NFL experience. I felt like this was the best place for me to call my new home.”





One of the highest-ranked junior college tight ends to ever sign with ASU, junior tight end Bryce Pierre is one of several new additions to the massive tight end room of tight ends coach Juston Wood. With 6-foot-7 tight end, Curtis Hodges on his way to the NFL, Wood and the Sun Devils brought in a pair of twin towers in 6-foot-7 Missouri transfer Messiah Swinson and the 6-foot-5 Pierre.





Pierre spent time at Mount San Antonio College (previous home to Rachaad White) and Caffey College before coming to Arizona State. In his sophomore season at Mt. SAC, Pierre hauled in 20 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. On Friday, he spoke about the adjustments necessary to playing at the Division I level, something which took him by surprise.





“The speed of the game really stood out the most,” Pierre said. “Learning the defense was (tough). I thought I knew football coming in, but now I’ve learned so much more than what I’ve actually known. There’s been a few adjustments, but I’m gradually getting there.”





“I’m trying to take it day by day throughout the spring. So far, I think I’ve done a good job adjusting listening to what Coach Wood has to say. He really takes his time in teaching you – showing you different coverages, fronts, and all that stuff. Stuff that I didn’t really know at first, but now I’m learning, and the game is becoming a lot slower because of it.”





Hailing from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., moving to Arizona isn’t much of an adjustment for Pierre; it was one he welcomed when he got the opportunity to play for Arizona State.





“After talking to a few of the coaches and players, it felt like home,” Pierre said. “I love Tempe; it’s like California part two.”





Another welcome addition has been the camaraderie amongst the tight end group, despite differences in their play styles. Pierre is roommates with Swinson and has already become good friends with redshirt sophomore tight end Jalin Conyers.





“We all have something different about us but can all stretch the field vertically. Messiah came from the SEC, so he’s great with blocking,” Pierre said, describing differences in their play. “We all talk to each other. If we see something on one play, we talk about it. We all have a particular aspect to our game, but at the same time have something different. (Pierre, Swinson, and Conyers) are all friends.”





