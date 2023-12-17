Good things do come in threes, at least when it comes to the Sun Devils shoring up their offensive line through player additions. On Saturday, Arkansas transfer Joey Su'a and high school player and former Oregon State commit Terrell Kim committed to ASU, and the third offensive lineman recruit who visited this weekend, New Mexico OL transfer Shancco (Ise) Matautia followed suit today with his pledge. Matautia has two years of eligibility.





The 6-2 346-pound Matautia is a veteran offensive lineman who started 20 games, mainly at right guard for the Lobos in his three years in Albuquerque, playing for former ASU defensive coordinator and then-Nex Mexico head coach Danny Gonzalez. Matautia redshirted the 2021 season, playing as a reserve in four games. He started eight games the following season and was also named and started all 12 games for his teams in 2023. He prepped at Anaheim (Calif.) Servite High School is one of the powerhouse programs in Southern California.