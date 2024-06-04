We all live in a world of instant gratification where the long-term vision usually loses the battle for a career path in favor of the short-term vision. Cameron Dyer, New Mexico's reigning Gatorade player of the year, very much wanted to prove that he could also play quarterback at the collegiate level. Nonetheless, when sitting down with his future position coach, Hines Ward, he came to realize that the path to the NFL would require a position change to wide receiver, a scenario that is eerily similar to that of Ward.

This dynamic led to Dyer's public commitment following his trip to Tempe.

Advertisement

“The fact that Hines Ward spoke very highly of me was big,” said Dyer. “To hear that from a Super Bowl champion that he thinks that I could play at the highest level for a long time… I’m obviously a quarterback who is making that switch to receiver. But I feel like there’s nobody else that’s better to do it for than him because he did it. He played quarterback in high school and then played wide receiver in college and had a great career.

“I feel that committing to Arizona State was definitely a good decision. Those indicators from him were the biggest things that helped me make my decision.”

Dyer admitted that deciding to switch from quarterback to wide receiver was “by far the toughest decision I’ve had to make” due to his strong desire to remain a signal-caller at the next level. But he ultimately trusted the Sun Devil staff with the foresight they had for the best football path he should embark on.

“To be completely honest with you, I do see myself as a quarterback,” Dyer commented. “But I think ultimately, for my future, the end goal is to make the NFL. So if I gotta make the switch, to reach my angle, then that’s what I’ll do. The end goal isn’t whether or not I play quarterback in the NFL; I just want to make it to the NFL. I think the best place to do it is at ASU, with a Super Bowl MVP receiver coaching you who’s also not only played receiver but played quarterback and made that transition, just like I would.”

The level of interaction he had with head coach Kenny Dillingham also proved to be a significant aspect of his decision, as it contributed to the overall enjoyable ambiance that defined his official visit.

“Coach Dillingham is different from a lot of head coaches,” Dyer noted. “Obviously, he’s young, but it just feels like he’s more into the team. He’s more hands-on with the team, he buys into players, and he’s definitely a player’s coach. You can see how the team gravitates toward him and has a lot of fun with him. We went to one of the dinners, and he was showing us some of his magic tricks with his cards, and it’s just something you wouldn’t expect from a head coach; but at the same time, everybody respects him, of course. He’s a really good guy and a good human being.”

In his junior season, Dyer led Albuquerque La Cueva High School to a 6A championship and accounted for 55 total touchdowns for the 10-3 Bears. In the air, he threw for 2,897 yards and 29 touchdowns, also recording 10 interceptions. On the ground, he scored 26 touchdowns rushing for 1,492 yards, averaging 12.8 yards per carry.

Dyer is also part of the 4x200m relay state championship team and placed fourth in the state’s long jump, recording a mark of 22’2 ft.

“Coach Ward and (head) Coach Dillingham both like my speed and athletic ability,” Dyer described, “and the combination of my speed and size, and my intelligence as well that comes from playing the quarterback position. At quarterback, you have to manage everything, and I can use that skill set to be able to run routes and find space. They think that I bring that unique capability to the table, and I can use that to the best of my advantage as a wide receiver.

“I already know that this offense is gonna throw the ball a lot, and that’s good for any receiver because guys are getting more touches. I figured that if I do what I’m supposed to and I work as hard as I know that I’m going to work, I’m going to fit well in the offense. I know I’m gonna get my opportunity, and that’s the biggest thing. Once I get on the field, I’m not giving up that spot, doing the best I can, no matter where I’m at.”

Even though he grew up loving ASU and the relative proximity to the Valley of Sun made him a frequent visitor to the Phoenix, and has been an unofficial visitor at ASU in the past, Dyer didn’t expect to be a Sun Devil pledge as the result of last weekend’s visit.

“I love the campus, and I love the city,” Dyer stated. “I know it’s a great place for me to be at. They definitely have a good atmosphere and a good culture that they’re building over there. I thought they were going to recruit me as a quarterback, but to be honest, they brought up a lot of good points about playing in the NFL being a whole lot easier if I made the switch.

“There’s a lot of hype around the team and a lot of belief in the team. A lot of people believe in supporting the football program, and everywhere I went, people were showing me love, and that means a lot. It felt real. It was not fake or unnatural. I knew that’s the way it was gonna be as far as hanging out with the players. You could tell they really buy into the culture, and you can really see that something is brewing down there. Anybody would love to be a part of any type of culture that is going up and is going to shock a lot of people.”

Dyer was offered by Utah as a safety and was scheduled to visit there later this month, a trip he most likely won’t take. He is the fourth wide receiver to pledge to the Sun Devils in this 2025 class, ranked No.1 in the Big 12, joining four-star prospect Adrian Wilson, Centennial High School’s Cory Butler, and Pennsylvania player Michael Scott.