With the departure of redshirt freshman Jaden Rashada midway through spring practice, the Sun Devils were seeking a signal out of the portal to battle redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt and senior Trenton Boyguet. According to individuals close to the matter at ASU, Nebraska QB transfer Jeff Sims, who has been in the portal since December of last year, will be that addition to the quarterback room. Sims has one year of eligibility,

Sims, who played five games for Nebraska, starting in two of them, completed 28-47 passes for 282 yards and one TD and was intercepted six times. He also rushed for 189 yards on 42 attempts, scoring a touchdown.





Sims, who prepped at Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High School was a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class and the No. 46 prospect in the state of Florida.





The quarterback signed with Georgia Tech out of high school and, in his three-year career with the Yellow Jackets, started 23 games, accounting for more than 5,500 yards of total offense. He completed 364 out of 633 attempts for 4,464 yards, passing for 30 touchdowns and posting 23 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,152 yards on 277 attempts, scoring 11 touchdowns during these three seasons.