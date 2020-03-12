Earlier in the day and due to the COVID-19 public health threat ASU Athletics in line with the Pac-12 Conference announcement announced that they will be canceling all sports competitions, effective immediately, until further notice. The conference announced that later in the day that all Pac-12 sports competitions and championship events will be canceled as well.



Statement from Sun Devil Athletics about upcoming competitions.



Full statement: https://t.co/jISoqguyjz pic.twitter.com/E4p12zNWvW — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) March 12, 2020

Pac-12 statement on men's basketball tournament, Pac-12 sport competitions & Pac-12 championship events: pic.twitter.com/HjJvki3LOT — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 12, 2020

Later in the day and inevitable and the most wide-spreading announcement by the NCAA was made eliminating all winder and spring championships beyond the basketball tournament that was scheduled to begin next week.

All of ASU's team's seasons have in essence now come to an end. At a 20-11 mark, ASU Men's basketball was likely to qualify for its third straight NCAA tournament, the only Pac-12 team to do so in that span and achieving a feat that no Sun Devil team has achieved since the early 1960's.

I respect the NCAA’s decision to put everyone’s safety first. That said, every team deserves recognition for their season’s success. Brackets should still be announced on Selection Sunday. — Bobby Hurley (@BobbyHurley11) March 12, 2020

With an identical 20-11 record, ASU women's basketball team was also going to be part of the NCAA Tournament as well. ASU baseball was et to begin Pac-12 play this week hosting Utah for a three-game series. ranked no. 8 with a 13-4 mark it appeared to be in good shape to qualify for the World Series for the first time in 10 years. ASU football is scheduled to resume spring practice on Tuesday, March 17th, and currently, it's unclear whether that schedule be interrupted or not.

As for whether ASU's spring football will continue and remain open to the public, an ASU official says those decisions will be forthcoming.



As of now, Devils slated to resume spring ball on Tuesday. — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) March 12, 2020