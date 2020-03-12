News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 17:21:22 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

Hod Rabino • ASUDevils
Publisher
@DevilsDigest
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

Earlier in the day and due to the COVID-19 public health threat ASU Athletics in line with the Pac-12 Conference announcement announced that they will be canceling all sports competitions, effective immediately, until further notice. The conference announced that later in the day that all Pac-12 sports competitions and championship events will be canceled as well.


Later in the day and inevitable and the most wide-spreading announcement by the NCAA was made eliminating all winder and spring championships beyond the basketball tournament that was scheduled to begin next week.

All of ASU's team's seasons have in essence now come to an end.

At a 20-11 mark, ASU Men's basketball was likely to qualify for its third straight NCAA tournament, the only Pac-12 team to do so in that span and achieving a feat that no Sun Devil team has achieved since the early 1960's.

With an identical 20-11 record, ASU women's basketball team was also going to be part of the NCAA Tournament as well.

ASU baseball was et to begin Pac-12 play this week hosting Utah for a three-game series. ranked no. 8 with a 13-4 mark it appeared to be in good shape to qualify for the World Series for the first time in 10 years.

ASU football is scheduled to resume spring practice on Tuesday, March 17th, and currently, it's unclear whether that schedule be interrupted or not.

We'll continue to update this developing situation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}