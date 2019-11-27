Between an upset win over no. 6 Oregon, a strong academic presentation, and a formidable relationship with his recruiting coach, American Fork, Utah defensive back Nate Ritchie experienced several different factors that made his official visit to the Sun Devils a memorable one.

“It was a really cool visit and I liked it a lot,” Ritchie said. “The coaching staff is amazing and the energy in the stadium was unreal. They have great coaches, the academic side of it is great, and they graduate over 90 percent of their players. I like the college town feel too. It’s just the full package.

“I was hosted by Case Hatch and he told me that he loves the players, he loves the program, and he loves the energy with the coaches and players around him. I liked talking to coach Edwards and one of the things I remember him saying to me is that when it comes to my decision, it’s ultimately up to me. No one can figure out for me where I best fit, and I have to decide what’s best for me. It can’t be anyone else’s but my decision.” Not only was Ritchie impressed by the overall performance of Arizona State in their 31-28 victory, but seeing firsthand the role that he would play in the Sun Devil defense was extremely appealing to him. “What I really liked hearing on the visit was about the position they are recruiting me for,” Ritchie noted. “The Tillman (role) is a hybrid linebacker/safety. It’s a position that would be super fun to play. The coaches like my skills in coverage and also playing in the box, and think they could do a lot with me if I came there. It’s pretty cool. Seeing the game (in-person) I saw the Tillman position flying around and making plays. You’re freer than a strong or free safety, you fly to wherever the ball is and make plays.

"Arizona State is a good program and they are on the rise. That's the impression I got. They have good coaches like I said and I know they got good players coming in. They're going to be a good team for the next couple of years." In his senior year Ritchie posted 51 tackle and eight interceptions, three of them returned for a score. On offense, he scored five total touchdowns, four of them on the ground. The Lone Peak High School standout also serves as the team's punter and kicker and converted 11-16 field goals with his longest traveling 51 yards. Ritchie has been pursued by Arizona State for several months now and has enjoyed conversing through that period with ASU's tight ends coach, Donnie Yantis. "Coach Yantis is a very genuine, caring man" Ritchie stated. "He understands me and knows that I'm not a big social media guy. I'm not constantly on the phone texting coaches and he gets that. We still connect every couple of days, and it's nothing huge. I like him and he's a good guy." Ritchie, who will graduate in spring 2020, plans to attend the fall semester in the school he commits to, and leave thereafter for his two-year LDS Mission. UCLA, BYU and Utah are the three schools he plans to visit before his December decision and subsequent signing on December 18th. "I'm going to choose the schools that has the best coaches," Ritchie said, "and just the school that I feel I fit in the best. I want to go to a school where I know I can make a difference and that's really the deciding factor."