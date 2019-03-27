He perused around the weight room. Then inside the Verde Dickey Dome. He had no worry, no jitters, no rush. Like he was at a family barbeque, he made the rounds, chatting with former teammates before taking a seat on the turf.

N’Keal Harry turned his head to the left to the line of former Sun Devils standing in the west end zone of the Dome, stretching before they ran their 40-yard dash at Arizona State’s Pro Day Wednesday.

He donned black Adidas sweats and slides, cleats were not necessary at the moment. There was no need to participate.

Nearly a month ago, Harry left Indianapolis and the NFL Combine with his draft stock higher than when he arrived in the Hoosier State. He put up 27 reps on the bench press, recorded a 122-inch broad jump, 38.5-inch vertical and, after doubts about his speed, ran a 4.53 second 40.

In front of all 32 teams, in part, because Herm Edwards scheduled ASU’s Pro Day around the NFL owner’s meetings in Scottsdale, there wasn’t much to prove.

Regardless, Harry still participated in receiving drills, running through a scripted workout with his college quarterback, Manny Wilkins, under center. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound receiver did drop three balls, but each was an underthrown deep ball.

“It was a little bit nerve-racking,” Harry said, “especially because we were the last group, so we were just waiting around a lot throughout the day, and especially because I didn’t do the lifts or the vertical or anything, so it was a little bit nerve-racking, but at the end of the day we just have to trust our training.”

After the fact, Harry didn’t seem to mind. Scouts can look at his tape from the last three years if they need any proof in regard to his catching ability.

“I’d give myself a B+,” Harry said. “I felt like a lot of the scouts just wanted to see me get in and out of my breaks. I think I did a fairly good job of that today. There’s always room for improvement, but it was a fairly good day.”

Harry seems content with his positioning come draft day, choosing to go along with and appreciate, some of the more tedious parts of the process. Some can be overwhelmed with the training, the travel and, for the first time in their life, communicating with an agent.

The Chandler native is comfortable in the spotlight, anticipating meetings with the Cardinals, Broncos, Lions, Bills, and Saints, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I’m really just truly enjoying everything that’s going on in my life right now, just thanking God for being here,” Harry said.

MANNY WILKINS: Manny Wilkins was a little surprised he was even able to run on Wednesday. Just three months after getting surgery on his torn MCL, the three-year Sun Devil starter was out in his spikes on the line to run his 40. He clocked in at a 4.70 before forgoing his second attempt because of a tight left calf. One of his trainers from Exos told Devils Digest that if he was able to train the quarterback for the full three months, he probably would have run a 4.5-second 40. But Wilkins didn’t want to fret about tenths of a second. His main priority was showcasing his arm to the flurry of NFL teams lining the dome’s sideline. “My biggest plan was to show, you know, all the scouts and GM’s and head coaches that were out here that I can lead something like that and it can be in my hands and I can control it and we can do it at a high level and I think we did that,” Wilkins said.

Throughout this grueling process I stayed patient and simply went to work. When a lot of people wrote me off I took it as a challenge to show I’m here to stay. Thank you to everyone that had a part in manifesting this. Pro Day 2019 ✔️ FÉRINA ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/CKUgkgRodo — Manny Wilkins Jr. (@MannyWilkins5) March 28, 2019

Because of the injury, Wilkins admitted, he had to turn down an invitation from the NFL Combine, a tough decline but one he felt he needed to make not being 100 percent.

“I did get invited,” he said, “after I was a little bit healthier, to the regional combine, but I didn’t want to go out there and not be prepared the correct way so I just waited to come out here. I really wanted to do the ‘5-10-5’ and the ‘L-drill’ because, if I’m honest with you guys, it would’ve been the fastest out of any quarterback at the combine.”

Wilkins said he already has meetings set up with NFL teams confident that he’ll be in an NFL camp and have a chance to compete in the preseason.

KORON CRUMP: Nearly six months later, Crump grins, thankful he decided to leave the ASU football team in the middle of the season. If he didn’t, Wednesday might not have been possible.

“If I would have played the rest of the season, I wasn’t happy the way I was playing,” Crump said. “I wasn’t happy with myself. To feel this good running and performing how I did today is great.

“Compared to when I ended my season and right now, I feel way better. During the season, I was still limping and stuff and I still felt the pain. Right now, it’s healthy.”

While most players have just a few months to train for their pro day, Crump had nearly half a year. That’s six months to learn the intricacies of running the 40-yard dash and getting around the cones in the three-cone drill.

Koron Crump running his 40 pic.twitter.com/GJJYHNI6EK — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) March 27, 2019