Mycah Pittman recaps Arizona State visit
An official visit to Tempe may have been Mycah Pittman’s first experience in that capacity with the Sun Devils, but the Arizona State program hardly presented unfamiliar surroundings for the Oregon wide receiver transfer. Pittman, who prepped at Calabasas (Calif.) High School was a four-star prospect who was rated the No. 113 prospect and No. 17 wide receiver by Rivals.
“The visit went good, it very well,” Pittman described. “It was my first time on campus, and I liked the city; it’s a very nice area. It’s a big upgrade from Eugene, so it’s something that’s really cool. My (old high school) teammate Johnny Wilson hosted me. He told me it’s great being on this team. It’s fun, and he has a lot of friends out there, and that everything is going well. I talked to pretty much every single coach there. I really loved what coach Herm had to say to me. He said that he would just like me to be part of the program and that there’s a reason why I’m here on a visit. He knows there’s a reason why he feels that I can help contribute to the team. My (high school) head coach Chris Claiborne and he told me that he loves it out there, and he would love to have me out there and contribute for his team.
“The coaches see me fitting in many ways. They said I’m a wide receiver that they are going to be able to move around. I’ve displayed that I can play inside and outside, and they’re super excited to see what the future holds with them and me. I know they would love to utilize me in many ways. I watched their (ASU) offense, and I think they have a lot of potential and talent. (Quarterback) Jayden Daniels is coming back. And so I think that’s a big deal. We definitely go way back, and I had good conversations with him during the visit. We just talked about where our heads are at right now and what could possibly happen at ASU if we played together.”
In 22 games for the Ducks, Pittman hauled in 26 catches for 547 yards scoring two touchdowns. In 2021 he also had 15 kick returns for 151 yards. The wide receiver comes from a formidable football lineage. His father, Michael Pittman, is an 11-year NFL veteran running back who played on several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals. Mycah’s brother Michael Pittman Jr. was a star wide receiver with USC and now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.
“My whole family lives out there (in the Phoenix Metro area) right now,” Pittman commented, “And it’s really cool having them out there and being able to connect with them (over the weekend). Them being out here would encourage me (to choose ASU), but I still have to make the best decision for myself because this is my situation, not my family situation. But I would love to have their support and be around them.”
Pittman still plans to officially visit Florida State this weekend, which will be his last opportunity to visit schools before the recruiting dead period. The wide receiver didn’t indicate if this upcoming trip will be his last one before he makes his decision, although he’s aware of the timeline involved.
“I decided to go to the schools that sounded like they wanted me to most as of right now,” Pittman explained. “There are plenty of opportunities elsewhere. I know Nebraska and Texas A&M would like me to visit there. I would like to do that too. But that’s really it as of right now. So, I’m trying to make sure I’m entertaining the right schools and talking to the right schools.
“I’m hoping to sign by the end of this month and or maybe the beginning of the next month. I know that I have to sign up somewhere soon if I want to get into the (spring) workouts and start learning the playbook.”
Pittman, who does have two years of eligibility left, laid out the aspects he’s looking for in the schools of his choice when he does reach a resolution.
“I’m gonna look at the quarterback, the coaching staff,” Pittman remarked, “and see the opportunity that I have and what I can bring and all the things I can bring to the team that I can help with.”
