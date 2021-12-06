Mycah Pittman recaps Arizona State visit

An official visit to Tempe may have been Mycah Pittman’s first experience in that capacity with the Sun Devils, but the Arizona State program hardly presented unfamiliar surroundings for the Oregon wide receiver transfer. Pittman, who prepped at Calabasas (Calif.) High School was a four-star prospect who was rated the No. 113 prospect and No. 17 wide receiver by Rivals.

“The visit went good, it very well,” Pittman described. “It was my first time on campus, and I liked the city; it’s a very nice area. It’s a big upgrade from Eugene, so it’s something that’s really cool. My (old high school) teammate Johnny Wilson hosted me. He told me it’s great being on this team. It’s fun, and he has a lot of friends out there, and that everything is going well. I talked to pretty much every single coach there. I really loved what coach Herm had to say to me. He said that he would just like me to be part of the program and that there’s a reason why I’m here on a visit. He knows there’s a reason why he feels that I can help contribute to the team. My (high school) head coach Chris Claiborne and he told me that he loves it out there, and he would love to have me out there and contribute for his team.





“The coaches see me fitting in many ways. They said I’m a wide receiver that they are going to be able to move around. I’ve displayed that I can play inside and outside, and they’re super excited to see what the future holds with them and me. I know they would love to utilize me in many ways. I watched their (ASU) offense, and I think they have a lot of potential and talent. (Quarterback) Jayden Daniels is coming back. And so I think that’s a big deal. We definitely go way back, and I had good conversations with him during the visit. We just talked about where our heads are at right now and what could possibly happen at ASU if we played together.”





In 22 games for the Ducks, Pittman hauled in 26 catches for 547 yards scoring two touchdowns. In 2021 he also had 15 kick returns for 151 yards. The wide receiver comes from a formidable football lineage. His father, Michael Pittman, is an 11-year NFL veteran running back who played on several teams, including the Arizona Cardinals. Mycah’s brother Michael Pittman Jr. was a star wide receiver with USC and now plays for the Indianapolis Colts.