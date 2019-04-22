

Lawndale (Calif.) defensive back Elijah Jackson has been pursued by Arizona State since last season, and even though the school just today offered a scholarship he has been plenty intrigued by ASU for a while now.

Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Arizona State University!!!🔱 #FORKSUP pic.twitter.com/qVVmelNEZL — Elijah Jackson (@Ejay1up) April 22, 2019

“Coach AP (Antonio Pierce) has been recruiting me,” Jackson said. “I like it that he grew up in L.A. just like me so he understands me and I can relate to him. I like how straight forward he is. The head coach was a corner in the NFL and he said that he sometimes coaches the corners in practice and I never saw that with other head coaches. It just shows you how important the school cares about the defense and its cornerbacks. “I just like the whole mentality of the coaching staff. They’re honest and they tell you straight up that it won’t be easy but also that they will help you to where you need to go and help you be a better player and a better person. I like that a lot. “I took a visit there a few weeks ago and the school is in its own little city and that was nice. My friend (ASU linebacker) Darien Butler goes there, and he told me that you have to work hard there but the benefit you see from that hard work is worth it.” While Jackson plays both defensive back and wide receiver and has no preference on where to play at the next level, he said that most schools are recruiting him on defense. As a cornerback for the Cardinals last season he posted 64 total tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions.