Multiple factors are attracting Elijah Jackson to the Sun Devils
Lawndale (Calif.) defensive back Elijah Jackson has been pursued by Arizona State since last season, and even though the school just today offered a scholarship he has been plenty intrigued by ASU for a while now.
Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Arizona State University!!!🔱 #FORKSUP pic.twitter.com/qVVmelNEZL— Elijah Jackson (@Ejay1up) April 22, 2019
“Coach AP (Antonio Pierce) has been recruiting me,” Jackson said. “I like it that he grew up in L.A. just like me so he understands me and I can relate to him. I like how straight forward he is. The head coach was a corner in the NFL and he said that he sometimes coaches the corners in practice and I never saw that with other head coaches. It just shows you how important the school cares about the defense and its cornerbacks.
“I just like the whole mentality of the coaching staff. They’re honest and they tell you straight up that it won’t be easy but also that they will help you to where you need to go and help you be a better player and a better person. I like that a lot.
“I took a visit there a few weeks ago and the school is in its own little city and that was nice. My friend (ASU linebacker) Darien Butler goes there, and he told me that you have to work hard there but the benefit you see from that hard work is worth it.”
While Jackson plays both defensive back and wide receiver and has no preference on where to play at the next level, he said that most schools are recruiting him on defense. As a cornerback for the Cardinals last season he posted 64 total tackles, six passes defended and three interceptions.
“(ASU’s secondary) Coach White likes my physical attributes,” Jackson described, “as well as the attributes that he said that I already have and that you can’t coach. I play fast and physical, but I need to get better and play smooth when I need to. I try to model my game after NFL cornerbacks who are like me, lanky and fast. When you’re a taller corner you have to play different than a shorter corner.
“Playing wide receiver too definitely helps me be a better cornerback. You can get into the mind of the receiver. Depending on how the receiver lines up you know what kind of coverage is needed and you can basically stay one step ahead of them. That’s important because cornerback is the hardest position on the field, and you have to be quick enough to know where to be to make the play and get your edge.”
Texas Tech, Cal, Oregon State, BYU and Utah State are some of Jackson's more notable offers. His only future scheduled visit currently is to Washington this weekend, and aside from ASU he also took trips in recent weeks to Arizona, Utah, Utah State, UNLV, Cal and Fresno State. ASU, Cal, Utah State and Texas Tech were the schools Jackson mentioned as recruiting him the hardest these days.
Jackson didn’t know when he would start taking his official visits and which are the five programs, he plans to take such a trip later in the year. The cornerback said that he could be on track to graduate in December but hasn’t determined if that is the route he will ultimately take, nor was he committal about signing with the school of his choice in December or February.
“Staying in the Pac-12 isn’t the most important thing,” Jackson commented. “I just want to find the best fit for me. The school has to feel comfortable and like a second home, but also a place where I’m not too relaxed so I can grow. I want to go to a team that feels like a family and a school where I know I can get a good education.”
