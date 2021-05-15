Mississippi State tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey commits to ASU

Arizona State commitment to bolster its tight end and the position's involvement in the passing game, manifested in its pursuit of Geor'Quarius Spivey and the pledge of the Mississippi State tight end today.

Through his conversations with ASU’s tight ends coach Adam Breneman, the now-former Mississippi State player has felt not only a strong connection with his new position coach but an overall vibe that convinced him that he was stepping into a scheme that, unlike last year, would truly showcase his skills and a team culture that could truly help his football career.





“Coach Breneman showed me (on film) how they would use me in the offense,” Spivey said. “Every time I talked to him, it was a good vibe. I ain’t gonna lie; he’s a great recruiter. He’s one of the best recruiters I ever talked to for real. It made a big impression, too, that he was an All-American tight end in college. And I didn't just talk to him; I talked to the entire coaching staff there. I liked talking to coach Hwerm Edwards because he’s a motivator that knows a lot about football, and you can talk to him about everything in life. He’s just a good coach all-around, and he has some big things coming (for the program).





“They got a lot of coaches there from the NFL, and it’s like an NFL program over there. The vibe there is helping you make it to the next level and develop you, so you have that chance at the next level. I knew a little about Arizona State before they recruited me. They’re a good team, so I saw them on TV, and I know it is a school that has a great environment all around. Everybody wants to play close to home, but sometimes you got to make a business decision. So the distance didn’t matter to me, and this was about making the right business decision to me.”





Spivey, who was a four-state prospect out of Monroe, LA, played in 27 games for the Bulldogs redshirting his freshman year at Starkville. Playing in an offense such as Mike Leach’s Air Raid, Spivey found himself in a scheme that did anything but favor his position.





“I’m a versatile tight end,” Spivey described “a tight end that can split wide, block, play on the line (of scrimmage). I feel that I can do it all, and my team is getting a big time tight end that will make things happen for them.





“Last year, I was a tight end converted into a wide receiver. So, it was an adjustment, and I think they used me in ways that I shouldn’t have been used in, and I couldn’t show what I can really do. It’s not that I didn't like playing receiver, and I love doing anything that involves catching the ball. But with my versatility, I know I will be a way better tight end than a wide receiver.”





Spivey arrives in Tempe with three years of eligibility and chose the Sun Devils over the likes of Florida State. Oklahoma State, Louisiana Tech, Indiana, and TCU.





