Mississippi State LB transfer Rodney Groce commits to ASU

6-1 229 linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. has committed to the Sun Devils following his official visit to Tempe last weekend. Groce, who is a former Nebraska commit, did play four games in 2021 for Mississippi State after playing just one for the Bulldogs the year prior. He will arrive in Tempe with four years of eligibility.

“It was just really the combination of the vibe I instantly had with the coaches and players as soon as I got on campus,” Groce said, “and also talking to coach Herm. He basically just told my parents and me that he’s gonna take care of me, make sure I was straight. When we talked, it was really just a bigger than ball conversation.





“(ASU defensive lineman) Stanley Lambert hosted me on the visit. He told me that the coach is gonna take care of you, lead you in the right way to go. He told me a lot of the coaches here have NFL experience, having multiple years, at different places. So they know what they’re talking about. He said that you’re gonna learn a lot here, and they are going to turn you into a better player and a better man.”





ASU linebackers coach Chris Claiborne told Groce that he appreciated his versatility and the various roles he can play on the Sun Devil defense.





“He (Claiborne) told me that I can move all around the field,” Groce commented, “and that I’ll be a big part of that defense. He said that they could use me in a lot of different schemes and built the defense around me. I would say I’m a better inside backer for my size and my strength. But I know I can do anything you need me to do at inside or outside linebacker.





“Watching this defense on film, I love how the way they all hunt for a ball. All 11 hats to the ball. They’re just very intense.”