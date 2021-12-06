Mississippi State LB transfer Rodney Groce commits to ASU
6-1 229 linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. has committed to the Sun Devils following his official visit to Tempe last weekend. Groce, who is a former Nebraska commit, did play four games in 2021 for Mississippi State after playing just one for the Bulldogs the year prior. He will arrive in Tempe with four years of eligibility.
“It was just really the combination of the vibe I instantly had with the coaches and players as soon as I got on campus,” Groce said, “and also talking to coach Herm. He basically just told my parents and me that he’s gonna take care of me, make sure I was straight. When we talked, it was really just a bigger than ball conversation.
“(ASU defensive lineman) Stanley Lambert hosted me on the visit. He told me that the coach is gonna take care of you, lead you in the right way to go. He told me a lot of the coaches here have NFL experience, having multiple years, at different places. So they know what they’re talking about. He said that you’re gonna learn a lot here, and they are going to turn you into a better player and a better man.”
ASU linebackers coach Chris Claiborne told Groce that he appreciated his versatility and the various roles he can play on the Sun Devil defense.
“He (Claiborne) told me that I can move all around the field,” Groce commented, “and that I’ll be a big part of that defense. He said that they could use me in a lot of different schemes and built the defense around me. I would say I’m a better inside backer for my size and my strength. But I know I can do anything you need me to do at inside or outside linebacker.
“Watching this defense on film, I love how the way they all hunt for a ball. All 11 hats to the ball. They’re just very intense.”
As a player who not only played in the SEC but also prepped in that region, at Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High School, Groce was ready to spread his wings and didn’t limit his search to programs that were in his proximity.
“I was telling myself that if you don’t stay in SEC,” Grice explained, “you want to pick a good school. So, when someone like Arizona State showed interest in me, and I did my research, seeing who all was there, seeing the coaches, and then visiting the school, I just fell in love with it and committed to them on the visit. The city is really nice. Coming from the South so experiencing that was pretty big, knowing that I’m able to play football in a good program for a nice city like that.
“I wasn’t expecting before the visit to commit there. I just wanted to sit down with the coaches… they’re evaluating me, and I’m evaluating them. Having coach Herm talk to me and talk to my parents, I just feel comfortable, and I felt at home already.”
Groce added that since entering the portal, he was in close contact with Nebraska and Memphis. The linebacker plans to arrive in January to Tempe.
