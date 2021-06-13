Mississippi State DL pledge Jacarius Clayton impressed by ASU visit

It’s been over two years since Tupelo High standout Jacarius Clayton committed to hometown Mississippi State, but a coaching change in Starkville just six months after his decision now has the four-star defensive lineman exploring other potential destinations. Following his official trip to Tempe we caught up with Clayton to see where he stands with the Sun Devils.

“I really liked the stadium and meeting the players,” Clayton said about his visit. “I enjoyed it. The coaches were really genuine. I talked the most of (defensive lineman) coach Rodriguez, and he was telling me the reasons why I should go there. He was showing me all kinds of different techniques that can help my game. He likes my footwork, how I use my hands, and my reach.





“I like the scheme because they played different fronts, and if I went there, I know I would in. Coming from the NFL, coach Rodriguez showed me the simple stuff that could make me a better player. I like him because he's a straight-up coach.”

Clayton said that ASU has been pursuing him for three or so months, and the positive vibes he was getting up until this weekend just through phone calls and other virtual means did match the level of vibes he received in-person over the weekend.





“Coach Herm Edwards said that I should let football use me, but that I should use football (to reach personal goals),” Clayton described. “(current defensive lineman) Joe Moore hosted me on the visit and told me that it’s hard work playing there, but if you stay focused you’ll be alright.





“The thing that impressed me the most was the photoshoot, really, and also meeting all the coaches. I had a great vibe with all the recruits who were on the visit.”



