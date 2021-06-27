Milos Uzan sees ASU as an attractive destination

Heading into the AAU July tournament circuit Milos Uzan is one the hottest recruits in the Western region, but also one that has been pursued by the Sun Devils since last year. The Las Vegas point guard may be mostly communicating with a new staff in Tempe, but is still intrigued with the program has to offer.

“They were recruiting me last year as well, so I watched them on TV. I know that in his (Hurley’s) system, he lets his point guys play with freedom for sure. He lets them rock, and it's something I want to do. I want to have freedom, and I don't wanna have to look over my shoulder.”

“Things are going well with Arizona State,” Uzan said. “I’m talking to Bobby Hurley and also the assistant coaches Coach J (Joel Justus) and coach (Jermaine) Kimbrough, so it’s good. They told me that they like my size and feel I have for the game. I talk to coach J more than anyone, and he says that I’m a good fit for their team. He seems like a cool guy, and we always have pretty good conversations, other than basketball wise as well. So he’s a cool dude.

In recent tournaments, such as the Section 7 locally in Glendale, Uzan, according to observers, was displaying a well-rounded skill set that included scoring with efficiency, ball handling, and facilitating and is an above-average rebounder for his position.





“I can shoot the ball well and defend,” Uzan described. “I’m a winner, and I play with great a great pace. There isn’t really a player in the NBA that I try to model my game after. I'd say I take a lot of pieces from players’ game like Chris Paul and Damian Lillard. Whatever I see is good; I try to put it into my game. I would say I got a lot better defensively from last year. I became a better on-ball defender, and I have also gotten a lot stronger.





“I think I did pretty well in the first two days at the Section 7. In the last game, I think I was already a little tired. Overall I think I played pretty well. I know my recruitment picked up a little after that tournament because coaches got to see me and take notice, so that was good. I know Bobby Hurley was there because I've heard from him talk about my play in Section 7.”





Cal, Utah, St. Mary's, UNLV, Colorado, and Washington are the schools that Uzan is hearing from the most and said that his likely destination college will veer away from a region close to home.





“In July, I’m going to play with Dream Vision adidas,” Uzan remarked, “and when I play in those tournaments I just want to continue and get better. Once the AAU season is over, I want to sit down and really cut down my list and just focus on those schools.”









“I will probably commit to a West coast school…I’m going to go to a school where I feel it’s the best fit. I’m going to go to a school where I feel I have the best relationship with the coaching staff and the staff who has the most trust in me and who I trust me the most. It’s really about where I would feel is a perfect fit for me coming in and playing at.”





“I’m probably going to commit sometime during the season, but I don’t know if I will sign in November or later (April 2022).”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here, enter promo code VISITS2021 and get all the latest Sun Devil news FREE until August 10!