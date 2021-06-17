Midwest offensive lineman Luke Dalton excited over recent ASU offer

Luke Dalton was headed to Tallahassee for a Florida State camp last week, a showcase that had a large number of Division I schools coaches at. The 6-foot-5 300-pounder offensive lineman took a flight from Chicago and hopped on his connection in Atlanta.

As he boarded the plane, he noticed two familiar faces sitting down at the front of the plane with maroon and gold apparel: ASU running backs coach Shaun Aguano and wide receivers coach Prentice Gill.





“It was the weirdest thing,” Dalton said with a chuckle.





After the camp, Aguano and Gill approached Dalton and offered him a scholarship, acknowledging the fact that they also saw him on their flight earlier.





“It was a pretty cool moment. I was like, dude, I can’t go anywhere without someone noticing me,” Dalton said. “My dad was like, ‘Dude, you a celebrity,’ and I’m like, ‘Nah, not yet.’”

At the Florida State camp, Dalton showcased his slimmer frame through a series of drills and workouts, catching the eyes of the ASU coaches as the Sun Devils are now part of an offer list that now includes eight other schools with Kansas being the only other Power-5 option for the 2022 prospect.





“I’m definitely pretty high on ASU,” he said. “I guess I would say, as a Midwest kid, I’m keeping my eyes open to the Big Ten but I think – I was saying this to someone the other day – Arizona State is weird because it’s been in my mind like that’s such a cool football program since I started getting into this whole recruiting thing.”





Dalton said his June is packed with several unofficial visits to some of the Big 10 schools that are recruiting him but haven’t yet pulled the trigger with an offer. The only official visit he has planned is with Ball State but said that he would talk with the ASU coaches and see if he could make it out to Tempe in the next month or two for an official.