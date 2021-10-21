(A Near) Midseason Roundtable Discussion

ASU RB Rachaad White

Just past the midpoint mark of the season and entering a bye week, we surveyed our DevilsDigest staff to get their opinions on the team's performance thus far, items on the to-do list, projected team record, and more.

Is ASU’s 5-2, 3-1 Pac-12 mark one that are you surprised to see at this point of the season, or is it one you fully expected?

Mac Friday: I wouldn’t say that I’m shocked at ASU’s 5-2, 3-1 Pac-12 standing thus far. The BYU contest in Provo was always bound to be trouble and a tough test for the team early in the season. I predicted the UCLA contest to be one of ASU’s most challenging games and potential losses this season, but I, like many others, was proven wrong. 42 points wrong.

The Utah loss, on the other hand, was something I was not expecting. From what we’ve seen thus far through practice and the games the team has played, it seemed like facing the hostile environment in Salt Lake City wasn’t going to be too much of an issue, particularly through the first 30 minutes too. The second-half collapse against the Utes showed us all that this team is not where it needs to be.

Cole Topham: Not the record I predicted before fall camp and the start of the season, but I’m not surprised by both the overall record or the Pac-12 results headed into the bye week. We expected BYU and Utah to be a tough road test for the Sun Devils, especially with the noise each of the team’s home stadiums can create. I did not think the hostile environments would impact the team’s discipline to the point where Arizona State accumulated egregious penalty totals in both matchups.

Gabe Swartz: Having one conference loss at this point isn’t all that surprising to me – especially with how quickly we found USC to have problems and UCLA and Utah to be the more competent programs in the Pac-12 South. Losing to either the Bruins or Utes on the road wasn’t going to shock me if you’d have told me it happened in the preseason but having two losses overall surprises me because I thought – and still think – that ASU is a more talented team than BYU and would go to Provo and win. That didn’t happen because superior talent can’t always overcome subpar execution.

Zach Keenan: Wait, we’re seven games into the season? It doesn’t feel like that. Maybe because it has flown by. Perhaps because the team is making the same mind-numbing mistakes it made the first week. I think most figured ASU to be around 5-2 (3-1) right now, with some optimists thinking 6-1 with a loss to BYU or UCLA. Before fall camp, I was the only one in our roundtable to predict single-digit wins: a 9-3 season with losses to UCLA, Utah, and Washington. The Sun Devils finished the first half of the schedule with one loss and began the backstretch with a loss to Utah. The second half of the schedule is far tougher than the first, so the 9-3 prediction is sounding more and more likely.

What would you list as the offense’s biggest strength and weakness?

Mac Friday: In our preseason roundtable, the biggest concern for our staff on offense was the wide receiver room due to its overall inexperience and chemistry with Jayden Daniels. The rushing attack was expected to be the true focal point and the driving force behind the ASU offensive effort.

What we’ve learned through seven weeks of football, though, is that the Arizona State offense is much more balanced than initially conceived. Four players have eclipsed 250 yards receiving, with ASU’s four key rushers also surpassing 200 yards each. In an odd twist of fate, Arizona State has racked up more yards through the air than it has on the ground, even when there were significant doubts about the receivers.

On the other side of the coin, the clear-cut weakness for Arizona State on offense is the surplus of penalties, particularly calls against the offensive line. It seems practically every member of the front five aside from center Dohnovan West has been dinged numerous times for false start or holding. It’s a major detriment, and a significant portion of the reason ASU is the most penalized team in the conference falls on their infractions.

Cole Topham: Through seven games, the identity of the offense has not changed. The ASU backfield is the backbone of this team and has remained so through its own challenges and adversity. After the Southern Utah game, the room was forced to operate without DeaMonte Trayanum for four games. In that period, Rachaad White and Daniyel Ngata both performed at an exceptional level through their own nicks and bruises as well. 68% of ASU’s plays have come from the ground game, including the instances quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken off with the football. However, the offense’s biggest weakness has been creating for itself when it cannot run the football.

It feels like ASU cannot operate without the help of play-action passing the football. When Daniels and the rest of the aerial attack find themselves passing the football on all three downs late in the game, any cohesion between quarterback and receiver dissipates.

Gabe Swartz: The second half disappearing act of the running game (just 17 yards) against Utah limited Arizona State to 148 rushing yards on Saturday. Still, I think the rushing attack and versatility of it is clearly the biggest strength of offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s unit. Between junior quarterback Jayden Daniels’ ability on the ground and the trio of talented running backs, the Sun Devils have four ball-carriers with over 200 yards gained on the ground.

That mark includes DeaMonte Trayanum despite the sophomore running back’s absence from multiple games as he recovered from an ankle injury suffered in the season-opener against Southern Utah. There’s a reason Hod likens the ability of Daniyel Ngata to a microwave, as he has 38 rushing yards more (253) than Trayanum (215) even though he’s carried the ball three fewer times. Oh, and don’t forget how successful the offense is in creating explosive plays in the run game via end-arounds with great wide receiver blocking.

As for the weaknesses, I’d say execution. The most frustrating thing with this unit is how frequently it leaves you wishing for more. Procedural penalties with false starts and basic things like holding or illegal shifts have bogged the offense down in two of its three road games. Add to it multiple home games against subpar competition where the Sun Devils haven’t performed at their best for four quarters, and you leave frustrated that games like the UCLA one don’t happen more frequently.

Zach Keenan: It’s difficult to list strengths after watching that second half of the Utah game, but I’ll eliminate the recency bias here. Even after what we saw against the Utes, the rushing game is still the offense’s greatest weapon. ASU ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game, and Rachaad White is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the conference (nine).

There are two outstanding weaknesses for me: discipline on the offensive line and the consistency of the pass game. I’m sure our writers will harp on the latter better than I can, but I can clearly see the frustrating holding penalties through my camera lens. 9.6 penalties per game, averaging 89.7 yards, is the worst in the Pac-12. On the bright side, USC is almost equally undisciplined and comes to Tempe soon.

What would you list as the defense’s biggest strength and weakness?

Mac Friday: One of the Pac-12’s best in numerous categories, the Arizona State defense is a unit with many strengths and few weaknesses. What I’ve been impressed by is the unit’s ability to make teams one-dimensional to the highest degree. No game epitomizes this like the Stanford contest, where ASU held the Cardinal offense to 13 rushing yards total, despite the talent and prowess of Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat, who is no slouch when toting the rock.

A weakness, though, would be defending short passes in zone coverage and covering the tight end. Three Utah tight ends combined for 11 catches, 111 yards, and two touchdowns. Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek slashed the Sun Devils for six catches and 118 yards. Similarly, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich had nine catches for 136 yards. Safe to say that defending the tight end is a problem for ASU.

Gabe Swartz: Arizona State’s defense was expected to be super experienced and old entering the year. With a season-ending injury to defensive tackle Jermayne Lole and games missed from Chase Lucas, Timarcus Davis, and Evan Fields, I’d say the strength of the defense is the depth. Until the Utah game, the second and third-string defenders that participated so heavily in wins over Colorado, UCLA, and Stanford weren’t taken advantage of.

Part of that comes from defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce and especially defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez’s work to have the younger Sun Devils prepared. All that is to say, Arizona State is a top-20 defense in total scoring in Division 1 to this point in the season. That isn’t surprising necessarily, but the way it’s happened has been.

Still, when ASU’s opponents have reached the red zone, they haven’t met much resistance. The Sun Devils are 105th in the country in red-zone defense percentage, as opponents score on 90 percent of their trips inside the ASU 20-yard line.

Zach Keenan: The numbers speak for themselves. First in overall yards allowed per game, and third in pass and rush yards against per game. Despite the losses of Jermayne Lole and Travez Moore, the defense also leads the conference in sacks. Depth in the trenches has been a key in stopping the run and shutting down offenses.

I’m tired of talking about it too, but the biggest weakness is the penalties. Both with and without Chase Lucas, the secondary has conceded some bad pass interference penalties– see Stanford and BYU. Younger players like Jordan Clark and Macen Williams have stepped up to a challenge, but the team needs a healthy Chase Lucas to succeed. We saw that in several missed assignments against Utah.





ASU QB Jayden gets the nod in some cases as offensive MVP (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Who is your Offensive MVP?

Mac Friday: Jayden Daniels – Career rushing records, moving past the 5,000-yard passing mark, 69 percent completion percentage; while this answer might seem like a free throw, Daniels is the center point of the Arizona State offense. While he may have thrown more interceptions than he ever has this season and lacks a throwing performance of 300 yards or more, this is the best version of Daniels we have seen across a seven-game stretch in Tempe. The junior gunslinger is significantly more consistent than he has ever been, never dropping below a 60 percent completion rate in any game this season. His performances that don’t jump off the stat sheet are largely chalked up to a strong day for the running backs.

Aside from the statistics, what has separated Daniels this year from his previous two years in maroon and gold is his ability to game-manage and his leadership qualities. The coaches describe Daniels as a quiet player, but also one who is listened to when he chooses to use his voice. In his second year in offensive coordinator Zak Hill’s system, it’s clear that Daniels has acclimated to the offense and has the ability to tweak and make the changes at the line of scrimmage that an elite and understanding quarterback should. Not to mention, he’s only had 11 games, not even an entire season’s worth, with most of his receiving core.

There’s still a lot on the table for Daniels in 2021, but he deserves respect as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference; after all, he remains the highest-graded player at the position in the Pac-12.

Cole Topham: Rachaad White is an easy choice for me. Before the season, ASU’s offense was expected to flow through White, and that’s exactly what has happened. His ground totals: 86 carries (team-high), 477 yards (team-high), and nine touchdowns (team-high). His air totals: 27 catches (team-high), 251 yards, one touchdown. There were questions about his ability to handle a full workload after playing four games last season, with a month-long break between the first two due to the COVID-19 outbreak on the team. White has taken some big hits and been hobbled at times, but he has yet to miss a game and continues to be the lifeblood of the Sun Devils.

Gabe Swartz: Rachaad White is my offensive MVP. Since he’s arrived in Tempe, the junior college transfer has done nothing but score touchdowns. This year, he’s scored ten times. The Utah game snapped a streak of eight games in a row with a touchdown scored, but in eight of his 11 games in maroon and gold, White has found the end zone – oftentimes in spectacular fashion.

Take, for example, his 49-yard touchdown run against UCLA. On that run, White showed off the balance to spin through defenders in traffic, speed to outrun UCLA defenders to the corner, and the intelligence to switch which hand he was carrying the ball with toward the sideline to protect himself from fumbling.

White has the versatility necessary to run all the creative routes Hill asks of him, and the added weight he gained in the off-season hasn’t made him any less impressive. On an Arizona State team that has different receivers lead the way each week and no true No. 1 option, White has the fifth-most receiving yards of any running back in Division 1. His 251 yards through the air are third-best among Power 5 backs and help him average over 6.4 yards per touch.

Zach Keenan: The only correct answer here is Rachaad White. Nine rushing touchdowns and one by air. He’s shown time again that he’s capable of putting the game in his hands– er–feet– and finding a touchdown when he wants one. His performance against Utah was an anomaly that could be attributed to him going in and out of the medical tent all night.

I understand the Jayden Daniels argument here, but Daniels hasn’t been as on point as consistently as White. His games versus BYU, Colorado, and Stanford weren’t up to par with expectations of the deep ball game, and White has found the endzone at least once in all but one game this year (yep- Utah).





LB Darien Butler.is a near consensus Defensive MVP

Who is your Defensive MVP?

Mac Friday: Darien Butler. Much like Daniels with the offense, the Arizona State defense doesn’t function to its fullest potential without No. 20 on the field. The senior leads the team in tackles, which as a linebacker is not that foreign of a concept, but what does widen eyes is that Butler also leads the team in interceptions. When you watch the Arizona State defense play, Butler is almost always in on the tackle, and if he’s not, he wasn’t far from it.

Butler, another captain like Daniels, is a “show you, not tell you” type of leader. When “D-Black” or “Black” for short goes, the entire unit follows. The coaches look to Black when adjustments need to be made, messages need to be relayed, or overall outlook/morale needs to change. He is the match that lights the candle of the Arizona State defense, even with graduate student veterans like Chase Lucas or Kyle Soelle on the field.

Cole Topham: Linebacker Darien Butler is everywhere for the Sun Devils. Butler looks faster, leaner, and more instinctual in his senior season. He buzzes around the field and always seems to be around the ball. His 44 tackles and three interceptions lead the team, and he’s also recorded two sacks this season after none of the team’s starting linebackers managed to take down a quarterback in 2020.

Gabe Swartz: I’ll go with another Sun Devil who transformed their body during the offseason. Slimmed-down Darien Butler has been a noticeably more mobile player, securing the first three interceptions of his career and leading Arizona State in tackles with 44.

Other than defensive end Tyler Johnson, who missed most of a game with a targeting foul and parts of another with an injury, Butler has the most tackles for loss of all Sun Devils. In a group of talented and experienced linebackers, Butler is the one who stands out most frequently to me.

My runner-up in this category would be Jack Jones, who has shown extraordinary coverage abilities with two interceptions, some bold – but successful – moves with the “Pitch Six,” and also demonstrated a willingness to tackle, forcing a fumble against Southern Utah.

Zach Keenan: Can I say Defensive Line Coach Robert Rodriguez? If I must pick a player, it’s Darien Butler as he’s tied for second in INT in conference and seventh in tackles. But the way that the defensive line has been able to keep fresh legs on the field and always have a threat on the field is a testament to coaching. Anthonie Cooper said that Rodriguez coaches every player as if he’s a starter, and it shows. Eight defensive linemen have been credited with at least one sack.





LB Eric Gentry sweeps Best Newcomer honors

Who gets your vote for best newcomer (includes all first-year players, freshmen, transfers, etc.)?

Mac Friday: Eric Gentry is the easy choice, but I’ve sensed that he would be pretty popular amongst the staff, so I’ll counter and go with walk-on defensive tackle B.J. Green. A preferred walk-on who didn’t expect to play much or fit into a strong unit like the ASU defensive line this year, even going so far as to ask head coach Herm Edwards if he knew his name, Green has stepped up to the plate in an extremely valiant way in 2021.

With injuries running rampant across the defensive line this year, taking out players like senior tackle Jermayne Lole and LSU transfer defensive end Travez Moore, the 6-foot 260 pound seized his early opportunity for playing time. He’s third on the team in sacks and just outside the top five in tackles for loss. Players and coaches rave about his motor and energy levels as a player, which is impressive for someone of his stature, going against some formidable interior offensive linemen in the Pac-12.

Cole Topham: Freshman linebacker Eric Gentry has been a beast for ASU and has seen his snaps increase each week. Gentry isn’t just relegated to a relief role for Merlin Robertson at the SAM (strong-side) position. He can play all three linebacker spots, is a good pass rusher, and is freakishly fluid in coverage for a player of his size. On top of that, Gentry has impressed the coaching staff with his football intelligence, commitment to mastering the playbook, and diligence in the film room. His fourth-down stop on UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is just one example where the lanky playmaker exhibited all three of those attributes. Gentry has even corrected older teammates about their pre-snap alignment during the game. With plenty of room and time to mature physically, Gentry is a rare player that figures to be a disruptive menace for the rest of his time at ASU.

Gabe Swartz: This distinction goes to Eric Gentry. It’s easy to understand why the lanky linebacker has made such quick strides in Pierce’s defense. In the preseason, he talked about watching film of his teammates from high school. He’s a sponge for football information and has soaked up a lot of it on an experienced defense to become a quick contributor.

And he’s made the biggest play of the season for Arizona State so far. His fourth-and-1 stop of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson gave the Sun Devils an emotional lift and firm control of their Rose Bowl trip a few weeks back. His coverage skills against tight ends – an area ASU has struggled in a lot this year – could be used more and more down the stretch.

Zach Keenan: In our fall camp roundtable, I predicted Eric Gentry to be my breakout player, and he’s done exactly that. So much that LB’s Coach Chris Claiborne has been comfortable playing Gentry over Merlin Robertson and Kyle Soelle in some situations. If there is anyone willing to dispute my claim that Gentry is the best newcomer, watch the video of him stopping UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the goal line. One or two more offseasons of worshipping at the Joe Connolly Iron Chapel, and Gentry could have serious NFL Draft talk around him.

What, in your opinion, is the biggest (positive) surprise so far this season?

Mac Friday: The diversity of the passing game. As I said earlier, the passing concerns were paramount entering the season. We didn’t know who the ball was going to, in what quantity, and in what fashion. With the adjustments and growth Daniels has made, paired with the added proficiency in the Zak Hill offense and growing chemistry with his targets, the results have highly exceeded expectations.

Curtis Hodges has finally come around to be the player Sun Devil fans and coaches alike hoped he could be. He leads the team in receiving yards with 331 and always seems to break out for a big play each game. LV Bunkley-Shelton and Ricky Pearsall have been excellent, used in a variety of fashions but calling to each of their strengths and receivers. Rachaad White has also been an incredible receiver out of the backfield.

I’d like to see more of the lower-yardage receivers break out. The Geordon Porters, Andre Johnsons, Bryan Thompsons of the roster. All three are shot-or-bust type receivers, but Johnson and Thompson can’t seem to hang on to the football.

Cole Topham: The blocking of fullback Case Hatch has not gone unnoticed. On pretty much every rushing touchdown, Hatch has led the way. Hatch plows into defenders with sheer determination with absolutely no regard for his facemask (he’s broken two so far this season) to keep the lane clear for the ball carrier. Hatch relishes in his duty, and his eagerness as a blocker has been infectious. There’s no doubt he will be rewarded with a fullback dive in a goal-line situation at some point in the season.

Gabe Swartz: Arizona State’s offensive line has done a great job of protecting Jayden Daniels. Through seven games, Daniels has been sacked just 1.86 times per game. Two of the 13 sacks he’s taken came on the final two plays of ASU’s loss to Utah, and the protection breakdowns in that second half felt more about the Utes knowing the Sun Devils had to pass than anything else.

In the UCLA game, Daniels’ was given time to throw frequently and made the most of it by hitting multiple deep shots. LaDarius Henderson was Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week following that performance, and the PFF College grades have been favorable to what guys like Kellen Diesch, Dohnovan West, and Ben Scott have done as well.

Zach Keenan: Curtis Hodges has been the biggest surprise to me. In these past seven games, he’s caught as many receptions for more yards than in the previous four years (29 games) combined. He scored one TD his freshman year and another his senior year, with the third of his career coming against Utah last week. Even with all the talk surrounding Zak Hill’s use of tight ends, we didn’t see that come to fruition last season. With so many talented receivers, Hodges’ name slipped through the cracks. Not only has he shown an improvement in his blocking, but he’s also the team’s leading receiver heading into the bye week. Buy stock if you haven’t already.

What are your top-3 items on the to-do list (all three items can include both offense and defense)?

Mac Friday: Penalties and discipline. Arizona State is the most penalized team in the Pac-12, and it’s not close. In two games played in the state of Utah, the Sun Devils totaled 29 penalties for 236 yards total; that’s an absurd amount of yardage to overcome for just two contests alone. I look at the offensive line as the first culprit, but this concept applies to the entire team.

Stop the tight end and find a way to limit short passes in zone coverage. Arizona State’s loss to Utah was a slow death by 1,000 cuts, or short checkdown passes and runs up the middle. The linebackers have been a strong point for the ASU defense but taking away the tight end threat, whether that falls on them, or the safeties, has to be better.

Get healthy and stay healthy. The veteran group of five in ASU’s secondary, including Chase Lucas, Jack Jones, DeAndre Pierce, Evan Fields, and Timarcus Davis, have only been able to play one game together thus far this season as injuries have plagued the group. The defensive line has waned in health since the onset of the season. In order for the defense to fulfill its goals and duties, it has to stay healthy and fresh. The depth has been encouraging, but at times it’s also contributed to some of the team’s biggest blunders in 2021.

Cole Topham:

Clean up the penalties. ASU shoots themselves in the foot, it seems, on a weekly basis. That’s what Daniels said in his postgame press conference after the loss to Utah. What will it take to contain emotion and calm pre-snap grievances?

Dependability in the receiving game. There is no clear No. 1 target yet. Daniels is one of the best deep-ball throwers in the conference but was let down on numerous occasions against Utah. Daniels himself has improved his accuracy this season after missing high on a lot of intermediary posts and slants through ASU’s first four games. But drive-stalling drops still plague this young group. They can’t be a frequent occurrence moving forward.

Get healthy. Chase Lucas and Evan Fields did not travel to Salt Lake City. Lucas himself was knocked out of both matchups in the Beehive State, having suffered a concussion versus BYU. The defensive line has had to improvise in previous weeks with both defensive end positions nursing injuries. Despite its breakdown in the second half versus Utah, ASU will need its veteran defense at full health for the rest of the Pac-12 slate.

Gabe Swartz: First and foremost, Arizona State has to fix its penalty issue. There’s a frequency of sloppiness that has clearly limited the ceiling for this football team. Having 29 penalties in two trips to the state of Utah is not something a high-level football team does, and certainly not what a team that is playing with the amount of experience that ASU has should be doing.

The second thing on the ASU to-do list is to help Jayden Daniels out. Herm Edwards has made clear that he prefers Zak Hill to call run plays in the red zone because he believes that it lessens the chances for turnovers. Given Daniels’s career record of great ball security – and the high completion percentage he’s tallied this year – I don’t believe those fears come with many merits.

Yes, I understand the receivers must be better and avoid the costly drops. And I don’t know if #LetJaydenCook needs to become a full-fledged mantra in Tempe, but the quarterback who has first-round talent should be allowed to showcase it more frequently.

The last thing on my list for Arizona State shouldn’t be mistaken as unimportant. Retain Robert Rodriguez. No matter what shuffling does or doesn’t occur on the coaching staff, Rodriguez’s development of the defensive line needs to be rewarded. Despite injuries to Lole, LSU transfer Travez Moore and Michael Matus, Arizona State is tied for 19th in the country in sacks per game with 3 per game.

Zach Keenan: Number one is to put up 30 points against Washington State and USC. Stanford and USC are the only two teams to do so against the Cougars; Utah and Oregon State did so against the Trojans. Herm Edwards has spoken before about the mental boost of scoring 30 points versus 29 points, and I’ll be a whole lot more confident in this offense; if we can see ASU do that to two teams (on paper), it should be better than.

Number two is to minimize penalties. Not sure how you can win a football game while conceding an average of almost 90 yards per game to little yellow beanie bags.

Finally, an ‘X’ wide receiver has to emerge from the pack. Curtis Hodges doesn’t count; he’s a tight end. Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton have shown flashes from the slot. But between Geordon Porter, Andre Johnson, Bryan Thompson, and Johnny Wilson, someone has to stand out as a consistent option on the deep ball.

9-3 in the regular season projection by our staff