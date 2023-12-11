Ultimately, this was an element that resonated greatly with Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt, who decided to pledge to the Sun Devils following his official visit this past weekend.

When it comes to ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham and his new offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, there is a proven track record of developing high caliber quarterbacks. Dillingham has done so with Bo Nix and Jordan Travis, while Arroyo did so with Justin Herbert.

"I sat down with Coach Arroyo and Coach Dillingham, and we talked ball for as much time as I could,” Leavitt said of his decision, “They put a lot of time into it, dissecting my game and showing me their philosophy. Nobody else (recruiting Leavitt) has really shown me what they have, so I’m really excited to work with that. This was my first time at Arizona State, and I didn’t expect campus-wise to be this nice, and the whole city is really cool. But it (commitment) was really just about the coaching staff. I clicked with them and had a great time with them.





“I loved listening to Coach Arroyo and his philosophy of how the quarterback position is gonna get coached. It’s a pro terminology offense that is going to be timing-based and going to set me up for the NFL. I have a lot of checks in this system that I can make to control the offense with that. That fits my game very well. I liked everything in terms of his pro background and the success that both of them have had with quarterbacks in the past. I know that with this whole coaching staff, the program has a bright future.”





Florida State was Leavitt’s first offer when he prepped at West Linn (Ore.) High School and that is when the relationship with Dillingham was formed when he was the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator.





“Coach Dillingham is real and is never gonna lie to you,” Leavitt commented. “He tells you what it is, even if it isn’t what you want to hear, which is what I want. I feel like he gets a lot out of his players. He’s gonna see the real you, and you’re gonna see the real him. So you’re able to build a good connection and able to play well for someone like that.





“He told me that he likes my abilities to make plays and play within the structure. He likes my quick release and my ability to avoid pressures and things along those lines, and being a smart player as well.”





In four games for the Spartans, Leavitt posted 139 yards, completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts, registering two touchdowns, and recording two interceptions. He also averaged 5.2 yards per carry as he tallied 67 yards. Since he redshirted his first year at East Lansing, Leavitt will have four years of eligibility upon his expected spring arrival in Tempe. He listed Utah, Nebraska, BYU, Oregon State, Baylor, and LSU as the other schools pursuing him once he entered the portal.





Leavitt enters an ASU quarterback room that did lose Drew Pyne to the transfer portal and returns senior-to-be Trenton Bourguet, who started seven games last year for the Sun Devils, redshirt freshman Jaden Rashada, who started the first two games of the 2023 campaign, and junior Jacob Conover.