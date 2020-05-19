Slowly but surely, Austin Roon is starting to understand the ebbs and flows of recruiting. It all starts with the wild card, the one program willing to stick their neck out and lead the pack. You’re not crazy enough to jump off a bridge and fall 50 feet into the lake. Then one person does it, comes up safely and it doesn’t seem so scary. Suddenly everyone jumps. That’s basically recruiting. One team offers a kid. Others follow. And in the case of Austin Roon -- a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Michigan who’s built like a brick wall and finds the ball like a magnet. At the end of April, newly-hired defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez phoned Roon -- the Sun Devils first communication with the inside linebacker -- and offered him a scholarship. “It was pretty unreal,” Roon said. “It’s crazy because they have a great staff with a lot of ex-NFL coaches and a lot of experience. Big-time team right there.”

Honored to receive an offer from @ASUFootball want to say today thank you to @CoachRodASU pic.twitter.com/Ef6evM9enG — Austin Roon (@RoonAustin) April 30, 2020

ASU’s offer was the first power-five pickup for Roon. The Sun Devils jumped into the lake. And Roon thinks many more will do the same. “Sometimes they’ll be hesitant to pull the trigger and then when one college, then others will come in a lot more often,” Roon said of his ASU offer. “It was huge because the day after that, I got another one, started talking to some more coaches and it definitely helped widen my spectrum because Arizona is far from Michigan. I hope it opened up the doors to a lot of other places.” Roon mentioned his other power-five offer. It was from Syracuse, the school former ASU defensive coordinator Tony White left Tempe for. It increased Roon’s prospects to a dozen and bumping his power-five offers to a pair. “I think that’s always been my dream,” Roon said of playing in a power-five conference, “to get to the highest level of college football.” Last season at Byron Center High in Michigan, Roon was a three-sport athlete letting in basketball, football and lacrosse. On the football field, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound, soon-to-be senior describes his game as an all-around linebacker. “I play fast. I play physical,” Roon said. “I can get off blocks. I run sideline-to-sideline well. That’s what I think, or at least what people have told me.”