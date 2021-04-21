ASUDevils - Miami offensive lineman receiving extensive attention from ASU

Miami offensive lineman receiving extensive attention from ASU
Daughtry Richardson knows the source behind his bulking figure.
“I was just eating home-cooked meals from my dad,” Richardson said. “He was cooking pasta, chicken fettuccine, hamburgers; you name it. I was eating good.”
The exorbitant meals helped Richardson bulk up from 230 pounds his freshman year to 280 in his junior season. Now, the Miami product is ranked as a three-star offensive tackle with an impressive 23 offers to his name.
For now, Richardson said the schools recruiting him the hardest are Florida State, Arizona State, and Missouri. Fans should get a better idea of Richardson’s intentions when he posts his top-six list on May 9, an announcement that he will follow up with on July 26 commitment date.
Though Richardson noted geography isn’t a big factor in his decision and added that he’s “looking to get out of Florida,” which would naturally favor a team such as ASU.
“Just the relationship they’ve built with me, that’s what has really stuck out (about ASU),” Richardson said. “They took time out of their days – they put in the effort to build the relationship.”
The first ASU contact Richardson received came from former offensive analyst Kevin Mawae, but when Mawae left Tempe, tight ends coach Adam Breneman took over Richardson’s recruitment, and the offensive tackle says his conversations with ASU “really began to pick up.” Soon after, the Sun Devils hired Mike Cavanaugh as their offensive line coach and joined the push to land Richardson.
“Coach Adam started talking to me heavily, like hitting me up 24-7, checking up on me, asking how I’m doing and stuff,” Richardson said. “Coach Mac is a funny dude, really down to Earth.”
Richardson said college interest began to pick up after he excelled at an Under Armour camp in Jacksonville last summer, a chance for coaches to see the unique agility and movement from a man of his stature.
“I’m very athletic,” he said. “I’m able to recover in fast situations. Also, my footwork is something – it’s like I play receiver with my footwork.”
Richardson said Breneman and Cavanaugh have told him that they could see him playing left tackle for ASU, impressed with how he can run in the open field, his body control, and his 83-inch wingspan.
There’s also the power that Richardson possesses, perhaps stemming from all the pasta he scarfs down. The junior said he has maxed out with a 365-pound bench press, 405-pound squat, and a deadlift of 465.
Richardson told the Power Mizzou website that he has official visits planned to Kentucky and Missouri so far but noted that his goals for the next few months are larger than just seeing a campus.
“I really want to build a relationship with the offensive line coach because that’s the dude who is going to be coaching me for the next three to four years,” Richardson said. “They’ve talked to me plenty of times that I could come in and start as a freshman. I just have to go compete and stuff.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!