ASUDevils - Miami offensive lineman receiving extensive attention from ASU

Daughtry Richardson knows the source behind his bulking figure.

“I was just eating home-cooked meals from my dad,” Richardson said. “He was cooking pasta, chicken fettuccine, hamburgers; you name it. I was eating good.”

The exorbitant meals helped Richardson bulk up from 230 pounds his freshman year to 280 in his junior season. Now, the Miami product is ranked as a three-star offensive tackle with an impressive 23 offers to his name.

For now, Richardson said the schools recruiting him the hardest are Florida State, Arizona State, and Missouri. Fans should get a better idea of Richardson’s intentions when he posts his top-six list on May 9, an announcement that he will follow up with on July 26 commitment date.

Though Richardson noted geography isn’t a big factor in his decision and added that he’s “looking to get out of Florida,” which would naturally favor a team such as ASU.

“Just the relationship they’ve built with me, that’s what has really stuck out (about ASU),” Richardson said. “They took time out of their days – they put in the effort to build the relationship.”

The first ASU contact Richardson received came from former offensive analyst Kevin Mawae, but when Mawae left Tempe, tight ends coach Adam Breneman took over Richardson’s recruitment, and the offensive tackle says his conversations with ASU “really began to pick up.” Soon after, the Sun Devils hired Mike Cavanaugh as their offensive line coach and joined the push to land Richardson.

“Coach Adam started talking to me heavily, like hitting me up 24-7, checking up on me, asking how I’m doing and stuff,” Richardson said. “Coach Mac is a funny dude, really down to Earth.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVyZSB3ZSBnb2luZyEhISDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby80R2JLWW15YXk4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNEdiS1lteWF5ODwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXVnaHRyeSBSaWNoYXJkc29uIChARGF1Z2h0cnlS aWNoYXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGF1Z2h0cnlS aWNoYXIvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzk5NzY1MTQ0NjUzNzQyMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Richardson said college interest began to pick up after he excelled at an Under Armour camp in Jacksonville last summer, a chance for coaches to see the unique agility and movement from a man of his stature.

“I’m very athletic,” he said. “I’m able to recover in fast situations. Also, my footwork is something – it’s like I play receiver with my footwork.”

Richardson said Breneman and Cavanaugh have told him that they could see him playing left tackle for ASU, impressed with how he can run in the open field, his body control, and his 83-inch wingspan.

There’s also the power that Richardson possesses, perhaps stemming from all the pasta he scarfs down. The junior said he has maxed out with a 365-pound bench press, 405-pound squat, and a deadlift of 465.



ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTI1MDI2ODYvNWZjZThkYzZiNTM1MjIwNDQ0ZDEz OWJhJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=