Miami DL Nesta Jade Silvera transfers to ASU

The former Hurricane provides the Sun Devils immediate help at the nose tackle role (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

It was no secret that ASU was going to add at least 12 players from the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season and Arizona State is more or less halfway there. Today though, Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera, a former four-star and Top-125 prospect represented the highest-rated addition to the Sun Devils, filling in the void at starting nose tackle that DJ Davidson’s NFL draft departure left behind.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgNERCTDAgaW4gdGhlIGRlc2VydC4uISDwn5SxIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb3Jrc1VwP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRm9ya3NVcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1RLbGN2b1dldzYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U S2xjdm9XZXc2PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5lc3RhIEphZGUgU2lsdmVyYSAo QE5KU19FUkEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkpTX0VS QS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ4Mzg4MTgyNTY4MDI1NzAyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The 6-2 306-pound Silvera, who is enrolled at ASU and expected to be part of the team’s spring practice, played in 11 games last season, starting in eight, and posted 5.5 tackles for loss and 38 tackles total. This followed a 2020 campaign where he received All-ACC honorable mention when he tallied eight tackles for loss (including a sack), 35 total tackles, a forced fumble, and a defended pass. Overall in his 41-game career in Coral Gables over the last four seasons, NJS registered 105 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Silvera, who has one year of eligibility left, will battle senior Tautala (TJ) Pesefea for the starting nose tackle role and will boost up the starting four with the returns of tackle Jermayne Lole and defensive end Travez Moore (assuming he’s granted an NCAA waiver) who missed all (Lole) or most (Moore) of the season due to injury, as well as junior end Michael Matus, sack leader sophomore walk-on tackle BJ Green, sophomore end Joe Moore, sophomore tackle Omarr Norman-Lott AND sophomore end Anthonie Cooper among others.