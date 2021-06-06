Mesa Red Mountain 2023 WR takes ASU in visit with other local recruits

“It was surreal. You talk about it all your life like going to college recruiting (trips) and taking pictures in the jersey,” Lane said. “To go and actually do it was crazy. It was one of the craziest experiences I’ve ever had, and I’m super glad I got to do it.”

Ja’Kobi Lane has grown up just 20 miles west of Tempe, always having known about Arizona State and the local fervor the Sun Devils can produce. Last week, he had a first-hand look at what it could feel like to be a part of that.

Lane is a 6-foot-5, 180-pound receiver out of Mesa Red Mountain, who just finished up his sophomore year of high school. The Sun Devils are currently the only school that has an offer out to the Class of 2023 recruit, but Lane noted Iowa, Iowa State, and Oregon have been in close contact with him in recent weeks.





He said he no other visits planned for the rest of the summer and mentioned that, yet in the upcoming months, he’s planning on attending a few camps, ASU coaches are scheduled to attend.





For now, though, the main coach on Lane has been Arizona State receivers coach Prentice Gill, who led Lane and other receivers through their visit this week.





“We didn’t get to talk a ton because of the dead period,” Lane said of Gill, “but whenever we were in contact, it wasn’t just a normal conversation but an enjoyable conversation to the point it wasn’t stressful or anything. It was smooth.”





At one point, too, Lane and some other recruits heard from head coach Herm Edwards.





“Meeting coach Herm was really fun,” Lane said. “He talked to us about school, and just overall how (ASU) was, and I just really liked what he had to say. It was honest. It was everything you see on TV -- like that guy. He’s Herm.





“Basically, he said like, ‘Hey, don’t need you. We want you, but we don’t need you. We need you to be the best person you can be.’ I feel like his main message was be yourself and look forward to the opportunity you’ve been given because not many people get to do that.”





Lane ran into several other Valley recruits he’s become friends with over the years, including Williams Field receiver Kyler Kasper – a four-star prospect. The pair play together on the Tucson Turf 7-on-7 football team coach by Toby Bourguet, the father of ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet.



