Max and Bryce Dreager stood in the west tunnel of Desert Financial Arena in their respective maroon James Harden jersey and white pitchfork T-shirt. ASU’s players and coaches flowed by, trekking down the ramp to warm up for what would become a 74-73 win over Oregon State.







Eventually, the last few bodies trickled out of the locker room and turned the corner towards the bright lights. The final staff member recognized the pair, recognized the back of Max’s jersey. Just before exiting the tunnel, he motioned over to the brothers.





They both looked over. With his palms clenched together in front of his body, he bowed his head and mouthed the words, “Thank you.” Max and Bryce grinned. If nothing else, even if they weren’t ultimately making a difference, they were appreciated.





Earlier that Saturday, Max had downloaded the Arizona State font to his computer. He went into Microsoft Word and typed out one word. He sent it over to Staples for printing then Bryce picked it up on his way to the game. And, right before they arrived at the arena, Max used two safety pins and clenched the paper that read “Christopher” to the back of his jersey,





Christopher as in Josh Christopher, the No. 11 prospect in the country who has Arizona State in his Top 4 schools along with Michigan, Mizzou, and UCLA. He was also at the game Saturday, as he was Thursday and almost a half dozen times other this year. He’s there to both watch his brother, Caleb, who is currently a guard with the Sun Devils, but also on somewhat of an unofficial visit.





In other words, as the Dreagers thought, ASU did the hard part of getting Christopher in the building. Now it’s up to the fans to make him feel wanted, to make his experience stick out.





They first saw Christopher early in the season, making an unannounced appearance and sitting in the front row behind the Sun Devils bench. Max, knowing Christopher wore No. 13 in high school, thought it would be a great idea to cover up Harden’s name with Christopher’s.





Only problem, he didn’t have paper or a sharpie.





“So, (Max) tried and he came back and was like, ‘I couldn’t do it.’ I was like, ‘You didn’t try hard enough,’” Bryce remembers telling his brother. “I went and got one of the posters that has their (schedule) and then went from station-to-station until someone had a sharpie.”





At one point right before halftime, ASU went to the free-throw line. The arena fell silent. All except for Max, who screamed Christopher’s name from his seats behind the hoop on the west end of Desert Financial Arena. When Christopher looked over, Max turned around as Bryce held up the homemade sign above the No. 13.