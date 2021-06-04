McLain’s heroics propel Sun Devils past Fairfield, into winner’s bracket

In the bottom of the ninth, with one out and the bases loaded, freshman infielder Blake Pivaroff stepped up into the right-handed batter’s box at UFCU Diesch-Faulk Field. The score was 6-5 in favor of the Fairfield Stags (37-4), who had battled with Arizona State (33-20) all night long in each side’s first contest in the Austin Regional.

On a 0-1 pitch, Pivaroff was hit on the hands which hold the butt end of the baseball bat. After a replay review, the umpires waved the freshman to first, confirming the ball hit his hands instead of the bat. The free trip to first scored redshirt freshman center fielder Joe Lampe, knotting the game at six runs apiece.

Redshirt freshman second baseman Sean McLain stepped into the box, still one out on the board. “A-S-U” chants rang throughout the crowd, into McLain’s ears. He also heard boos from the Fairfield supporters and sympathizers in the neutral Austin ballpark. On a 1-0 pitch, he silenced the haters and sent Sun Devils supporters into raptures as he singled to right field, giving Arizona State a 7-6 walk-off win on Friday night.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQUxLIElUIE9GRiBCSUcgU0VBTiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vMW1BdHFZMldZeSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFtQXRxWTJXWXk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3VuIERldmlsIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAQVNVX0Jhc2ViYWxs KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVV9CYXNlYmFsbC9z dGF0dXMvMTQwMTAwNzM1MjIzMzQ4NDI4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KdW5lIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“I was actually really excited to hear the crowd going wild as I came up to bat,” McLain said, smiling. “That really pumped me up, so I was very excited to get in the box and do something to help our team win.”

McLain’s heroics brought a three-and-a-half-hour slugfest to a close, as the Sun Devils and Stags each fought valiantly for a Saturday evening date with the No. 2 Texas Longhorns. The ferocity of ASU’s opponent, the MAAC Champions Fairfield was initially hard to read for ASU skipper Tracy Smith leading up to the weekend, as both sides share no common opponents and play in different conferences on the opposite sides of the country.

Nevertheless, Fairfield shed all weak-opponent doubts with a bang in the first inning as junior outfielder Mike Handal took the second pitch of the game over the right field fence for a solo home run.

“I don’t care who you’re playing, what league you’re playing in, if you’re 34 games above .500, you’re doing something right,” Smith said, respecting the prowess of the Stags. “That swing and run in the first wasn’t on accident, (Fairfield) knows how to win, and they’re competitive. I feel fortunate to get out of here with a win tonight.”

The early dinger was one of two major miscues for redshirt sophomore righty Tyler Thornton, who overall pitched a very solid and gutsy five and two-thirds innings against the Stags. Thornton’s other mishap came in the sixth inning, after he allowed two doubles in three batters to narrow ASU’s three-run lead to two.

Aside from issues at the beginning and end of his start, Thornton cruised through the middle innings with little struggle, striking out two in the fifth and retiring the Stags in order in the second and fifth innings.

“I thought Tyler was great,” Smith referenced. “He did his job; he got us deep into the game. I thought he pitched certainly well enough for us to win. When he settled into those middle innings with that slider and the breaking ball, I thought he was very effective. I was very, very pleased with his performance.”

Thornton’s start was also interrupted by a brief 10-minute rain delay, where the umpires called the grounds crew out to tend to the landing spot on the pitcher’s mound. As the rain came and went, so did the Arizona State bats.

With the heavens fully opened, freshman third basemen logged a hit-by-pitch to reach first to leadoff the third. Several at-bats later, with redshirt junior Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Drew Swift at the plate, Haas bolted home on a sac fly to knot the game at one.

The rain and runs continued into the fourth as freshman superstar Ethan Long singled to left field to score McLain, who reached on a leadoff single and stole second. With Long still on base, freshman first baseman Jack Moss went deep over the wall in right-center field, giving ASU a three-run edge.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ZT1UuIEdPVC4gTU9TU0VELjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamFja21vc3MyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamFja21v c3MyMjwvYT4gLy8vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9PMlY/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNP MlY8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+SuyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZThF SmIxMUk4OSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2U4RUpiMTFJODk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vc3E2VUtHelo1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb3Nx NlVLR3paNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW4gRGV2aWwgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBB U1VfQmFzZWJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVNV X0Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDAwOTc0NTU5ODAxNzU3Njk5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK