Despite the momentum Arizona State carried into Saturday night’s game, the Sun Devils struggled to keep up with the Southern California Trojans in the first half. However, it wasn’t the fact that ASU trailed for double digits for much of those final six minutes of the frame that bothered coach Bobby Hurley, especially since they went on a 6-3 run in the final two minutes to only trail 40-32 at the break.

Rather, it was the fact that his guys passed up the chance to take the final shot of the half, as he explained how finishing first halves well has been a key element to the team’s current hot streak of three straight wins, and victories in five of their last six after tonight’s wild 66-64 win.

“I feel like one thing we’ve done extremely well is late-half situations,” Hurley said. “As you look at your season, the last minute of the (first half of the) Arizona game and how we played that put us in a position to win, and that has changed our season. “We didn’t recognize that we should’ve taken the last shot of the half, and you never want to—unless it’s a wide-open layup, you want to wait and use clock, and then take the last shot so your opponent doesn’t have another crack at it.”

25th win for ASU when trailing at the half under Bobby Hurley, fourth time this season. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) February 9, 2020

As has become increasingly evident throughout Pac-12 play, the Sun Devils success or failure from game-to-game essentially rides on their top trio of guards; junior Remy Martin, junior Alonzo Verge Jr. and senior Rob Edwards.

This game became a microcosm of just that. Verge’s 13 first-half points were one of few positives, as Martin had six on 2-for-8 shooting (1-for-4 on threes), while Edwards had a single point and missed all five of his field goals, four of which were threes.

The 14 points by Jonah Mathews alone is as many as Verge Jr. (10), Martin (3) and Edwards (1) all have combined. Further proof to the idea that this team lives and dies by the play of its top trio of guards https://t.co/H2yNBB5R6O — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) February 9, 2020

“Coach Hurley, he always has confidence in us, he knows what we’re capable of doing,” Verge said. “He just wanted to get us out of that slump. He knew that we had to rebound better, and stick defense and make them turn over the ball and pressure them more because they didn’t like pressure. That’s what we did in the second half, and we made them turn over the ball a lot.”

To Verge’s point, 16 of USC’s 24 turnovers came in the second half. ASU only turned it over 16 times all game. To go back to the guard trio, the second half became practically a reversal of the first. Martin bounced back with 16 points, including three key free throws that erased a three-point deficit with 2:15 to play. Not to mention the wild game-winner that finally fell with 16 seconds to go after bouncing around the rim, putting him at a team-high 22 points on the night (7-for-18 field goals, 2-for-7 threes, 6-for-6 free throws, plus five rebounds, three assists, two steals), also tying senior USC guard Jonah Mathews for the game-high.

As for Edwards, he shot 50 percent from three (3-for-6) in the second half, scoring 10 points in the frame to finish with 11 (3-for-13 field goals, 3-for-10 threes, 2-for-4 free throws) on the game. This balanced out a tough finish for Verge, who shot 0-for-5 from the field and only scored three points in the final 20 minutes, but finished with 16 points (5-for-13 field goals, 2-for-3 threes, 4-for-5 free throws) because of his first 20.

“It was super frustrating, I felt super bad,” Edwards said of his shooting inconsistencies. “I didn’t ever think the game was over, but I felt like we could’ve put it in the bag. “They had some guys that got hot. Mathews got hot, and then (senior forward Nick) Rakocevic at the end of the game (on defense), he got hot. We just had to stop them and execute on offense.” Certainly, his and Martin’s ability to turn things around in the second half—after Verge’s first-half showing is what kept the team only down single-digits at halftime in the first place—were of keen importance. In fact, the duo made nine of ASU’s 10 field goals in the final half, scoring 26 of their 34 points. The rest of the team shot 1-for-14, with the only made field goal being a layup by senior forward Mikey Mitchell off a great assist by Martin, his only one of the second half. That being said, a fifth consecutive game of ASU’s guard trio all scoring in double figures was merely a part of the story in this latest comeback effort. A newfound tenacity and fire on defense made all the difference, with the Sun Devils holding USC to 24 second-half points after they dropped 40 in the first half.