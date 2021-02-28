ASUDevils - Martin’s senior night heroics lift ASU over Washington State in overtime

The Sun Devil legend, whose jersey number may one day hang in the rafters alongside ASU greats such as James Harden and Eddie House, hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds on the clock in overtime. The shot gave the Sun Devils (10-11, 7-8 Pac-12) a 77-74 victory over Washington State (14-12, 7-12 Pac-12) on senior night in Tempe.

If Remy Martin’s ASU career was a work of fiction, his senior night would have been written exactly how reality occurred Saturday night.

Martin had a game-high 23 points in the win and the game-winner, adding to a legacy that includes two trips to the NCAA tournament and two upsets of Kansas when the Jayhawks were No. 2 in 2017 and No. 1 in 2018.





“There was no pressure there,” Martin said. “I just read what the defender was doing. He went under, and I had (an) open look at the three, and I just shot it.”





ASU head coach Bobby Hurley spoke on Martin’s shot and what the senior means to the ASU program.





“I think for senior day for us, it was a fitting end, how that game ended,” Hurley stated. “And what Remy did is what he has been doing here for years, and he’s had so many big shots in his career at Arizona State and another big one on senior day. His family traveled in, and I think the school did a great job with the videos in a pandemic to try and make this as good for the seniors as possible.”





Martin was not the only ASU senior making an impact on senior night. After an up-and-down career filled with injuries and inconsistent play, Kimani Lawrence, who has come on strong recently, played a game-high 44 minutes in the victory. He had 14 points on 7-12 shooting and added five rebounds.





While he has only been at ASU for two seasons after transferring from Moberly Area Community College, Alonzo Verge Jr. has been a major part of the ASU team the past two years. The 2019-20 Pac-12 sixth man of the year came up big in a different way than usual on his senior night.





Verge had just nine points on 3-9 shooting but had a game-high nine assists. He was not without his usual hero ball shot attempts, but he showed he was more of a willing passer on Saturday. His passing led to increased ball movement and better offense for the Sun Devils in the victory.





Hurley spoke on the impact his seniors have had on the growth of ASU men’s basketball.





“I think they are tremendous examples of culture,” Hurley remarked. “Kimani is a tremendous kid. He’s one of our hardest workers. He’s going to be a success in the real world. He’s a guy that’s been a very good student. And then again, a lot of guys that don’t have good character would not respond the way Kimani Lawrence has responded in the last several games. And when we were really struggling, it tells you a lot about someone’s character if you’re willing to step up to the plate the way he has and really played really good basketball, winning basketball and been a great teammate. And again, Remy is the ultimate winner and ultimate competitor. And just a guy I hope I could find more. I’ll be coaching for a long time if I could identify and find more guys like Remy Martin.”





In the first half, the Sun Devils led by as much as 10 early but WSU’s scorching 3-point shooting (5-9) and 21-16 rebounding advantage in the frame helped the Cougars stay in the game. Heading to the second half, the game was tied at 34.





WSU opened the second half with the upper hand. ASU fell into some of its old ways offensively and trailed by as much as five points early in the second period. WSU had a 47-42 lead with 14:12 to play when ASU picked things up on both ends of the court. The Sun Devils went on a 14-0 run over the next seven minutes, taking a 56-47 lead with 7:24 left in the game.





The Cougars were not done. ASU’s foul trouble allowed WSU to claw back into the game with free throws. WSU outscored the Sun Devils 19-9 over the last 7:12 and DJ Rodman’s clutch free throws with 0:30 left tied the game at 67. After a wild sequence at the end of regulation where neither team was able to put the ball in the basket, the game headed to overtime.



