CAMP TONTOZONA - The conclusion of Camp T portrays the state of each ASU position group midway through fall camp. Granted, there is still time to fix deficiencies, but doing so with some momentum on your side can make the improvement process more effective.





The Camp Tontozona scrimmage was a classic mixed bag of goods for the Sun Devils offense, which scored five touchdowns but also turned over the ball four times. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo did see some positives on display but naturally knows that a large number of mishaps have to be cleaned up and truly serve as an aberration and not a warning.





Quarterbacks Sam Leavitt and Jeff Sims opened up their scrimmage drives, turning the ball over as Leavitt lost control of the ball for a recovered fumble by defensive end Clayton Smith. Sims, in his second pass attempt of that morning, threw an interception credited to safety Kamari Wilson.





Arroyo was pleased with both of his quarterbacks for bouncing back, but he knows that mental lapses cannot reoccur for this offense to be effective.





“I think there’s some really good stuff we got on film,” Arroyo said following Saturday’s scrimmage. “We had some turnovers that are gonna really be crucial to our success moving forward. We’ve done a great job at camp taking care of them thus far today was an anomaly thus far. I’m excited about that because it gives us a chance to really be critical of ourselves and understand how that can change the game."





Leavitt gave a similar post-scrimmage antidote to his offensive coordinator and felt pleased with the way he grew into the scrimmage, even though his starting series was rocky.





“That first drive ball slipped out of my hand,” Leavitt said. “I had to shake back from that, played well the rest of the scrimmage. You’re always going to have plays like that; I felt like I played well. It actually made me a little excited. Got the nerves out, and I was like, ‘bet let's go!, I was kind of excited that happened.”





Arroyo plans to tighten the ship as the days move closer to week one, upping the standard for his quarterbacks so they can be the best versions of themselves, knowing how crucial smart quarterback play is to a team's success.





“I think that we've raised the standard around here with that position that we're going to be really critical of,” Arroyo explained. “I mean, they've been completing the ball at a really high percentage all camp. And having a day where there's a lull, gives us an opportunity as coaches, to kind of get after them and continue to keep our foot on it. I think the expectations have changed in regards to what we know we got to get done and those guys understand and so finer details.”





The quarterback room isn’t the only part of the offense Arroyo is focused on, after the wide receivers dropped a significant amount of passes during last Thursday’s practice. Yet, with wide receivers’ coach Hines Ward at the helm, the feeling around this position group is positive.





Even with spring standouts Jordyn Tyson and Troy Omiere currently sidelined with injuries, their teammates Xavier Guillory and Malik McClain continued their impressive fall camp performance by making big plays during the scrimmage. Guillory brought down three receptions, including a sky-high pass for a 15-yard gain. McClain led all players in catches with four.





“They’re a talented group out there,” Arroyo noted. “We've got to get them in position to make plays and put them in position mentally to be able to function in the offense. They did a really good job. We ask a lot of them, offense is new from what they've knew what they've known before, but it's a group that's been eager, and Coach Hines has been a huge piece of that.”





Two positions group the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator was effusive with his praise for were the tight ends and the offensive line. The former had a stellar scrimmage with Chamon Metayer, Cameron Harpole, Sinjin Schmitt, and Coleson Arends combining for five receptions and multiple explosive plays, with Metayer recording the best play of Camp T, securing a one-handed catch in the back of the endzone with his defender draping all over him.





“Our offense is predicated with tight ends in it,” Arroyo remarked. “Those guys are going to be a big huge asset for us. They've been making plays all Camp Tontozona. They continue to do so both in the run and the past game. So super encouraged by that group.”





The front five's performance was formidable, considering the menacing and dangerous ASU pass rush. The offensive line has allowed a deep running back core and athletic quarterbacks to get into rhythm and run the offense at a high level for the majority of preseason practices.





The next step for ASU football offensively is cleaning up the small errors. Although this may sound easier than it may be, the team will have to work diligently in the film room and on the field to adequately prepare for the August 31st season opener against Wyoming.





“The transition now for the second half of training camp really gets down into some finer points of measuring up on things that we gotta get honed up as far as turnovers,” Arroyo stated. “Our meetings are pretty demanding. It's a big part of our part of our identity as far as how we prepare and how we teach our guys. We've taken every opportunity even up here to take time for meetings and organize them, be structured, and get a lot done.”



