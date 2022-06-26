Malik Presley intrigued by Sun Devils

As a Top-100 prospects in the 2023 class, suffice to say that there is no shortage of programs expressing interest in San Marcos, Tex. wing player Malik Presley. This is why the strong interest ASU has shown in him in the last few weeks has made a significant impression on the coveted prospect.

“Presley is an incredibly quick wing that handles the ball well,” Cassidy stated, “and his game has become well-rounded this spring. He’s long and has the bounce and the ability to finish at the rim, but he’s recently wowed on the defensive end as well. Running with the Houston Hoops organization, he impressed with a 21-point performance in the MADE Hoops Midwest Mania title game last month. There are undoubtedly a few more major offers in store for Presley this spring.”

Rivals Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy feels that even though Presley is already ranked as the no. 95 overall in his class that the lone star state recruit could see an already heavy offer list grow that much more during the July evaluation period.

“I know that Arizona State is a good program, and I actually know one of the players that just recently committed there (true freshman) Austin Nunez. I played against him all the time, and if he goes there, I know it has to be a good program. But I didn’t really talk to him yet about Arizona State.”

“Things are going well with Arizona State,” Presley said. “Coach (Jermaine) Kimbrough and coach Hurley are coming this (past) weekend to check me out in the TABC showcase. I think their whole staff is coming out and that means a lot because you gotta show up. From the first time I talked to coach Kimbrough, he seemed like a really good guy and someone who really cares for his players. It’s just the little things that he said that tell you that he really cares for his players.

“I like to get out and run and show my athleticism,” Presley described. “I’m pretty good at slashing, and I’ve gotten better with my shooting. I can create my own shots off the dribble, and I defend the ball well. Coach Kimbrough said that if I came there that I would fit in just playing my game and do what I do now, get out running, use my athleticism to score, and also alter shots on defense.





“I used to try to model my game after Kevin Durant, but I realized I won’t be seven-foot-tall (laughs). I actually like the way Jordan Poole plays. I try to get my handles as good as him, keep the ball on the string.”





Houston, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU (the only program he has officially visited to date), Texas, and Texas A&M are some of the notable schools that have already extended offers to Presley. The wing player noted that his father has been doing most of the research on his various suitors but that throughout this process, ASU is certainly one school that has caught his eye.





“I’m actually trying to try to get out there to Arizona State on a visit sometime soon,” Presley admitted, “so I can learn a little bit more about the area and the program. I heard it’s very nice out there, so I want to experience it for myself. I’m planning to try and visit them in August. For sure, that’s one school I want to officially visit.





“I was at Texas for an unofficial, so I want to go there on an official visit and also officially visit LSU. I want to start narrowing down my list of schools. I’ve been able to enjoy the recruiting process, and all these coaches that have been recruiting me have been nothing but good to my family and me, and I really appreciate that.”





Presley indicated that he is planning to commit to the school of his choice in the fall and prior to the beginning of his senior season and likely sign his Letter of Intent in November. Thus, with a decision that is literally just months away, he already has a clear vision of the aspects that will guide his ultimate pledge.





“I want to take a close look at how I fit in the program,” Presley commented, “see what kind of atmosphere they have in general. I want to go to the school where I know can improve myself the best because I’m trying to get to the league. But anyway, like any school that can give me today. Any school that I know can get me to the NBA; I will go there.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!