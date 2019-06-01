Macen Williams never wished to drag out his recruiting process into the summer, let alone to the fall. Months ago, the Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne High School defensive back identified Arizona State as the school of choice and made his sentiments public on Saturday afternoon.

“I love the family atmosphere that the coaches and the players have,” Williams said ahead of his decision. “I like how much the school cares about education and life after football. The scheme it runs would give me a lot of chances to make plays and get on the field early.”

As a junior for the Gauchos Williams tallied 44 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions. At The Opening regional event this year, the defensive back clocked in electronically at 4.55 seconds in the 40-yard dash, as well as registering 4.3 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle. Additionally, he posted a 30-inch vertical jump.





“Coach Tony White likes my athleticism and football IQ,” Williams described in a previous interview. “He likes me at corner and at nickel back. I’m a quick, fast and smart player who jumps out on film. I can also be physical when I want to be. I need to work on jumping the routes better, playing the ball better and making more plays.”

In previous interviews, Williams cited his strong relationship with White, and his genuine concern for him much more as a person than just a football player, as well as head coach Herm Edwards’ experience in the NFL and someone who can help him reach the next level.

“I know some players on the team,” Williams commented, “but I talk to Merlin Robertson and Kobe Williams the most. I talked to them on the visit and they said that this is a program on the rise and that they are serious about what they’re doing.”