A foregone conclusion that was made weeks ago, has become official on Wednesday morning. Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Luguentz Dort has officially declared his entrance into the NBA draft and will not return to the Sun Devils. The ASU freshman will be the school’s first-ever “one-and-done” player.

Thank you to everyone who has helped me get this far. I’m excited to start the next chapter of my life. #SunDevilForLife Merci aux personnes qui m’ont toujours supporté, sans vous je ne serai pas rendu si loin. Je suis excité de commencer ce nouveau chapitre de ma vie. #Montreal pic.twitter.com/NjZAtxbxR2

The Arizona State staff, as well as those close to Dort, have been receiving continuous feedback from NBA executives regarding the guard’s draft prospects, and have been gathering as much information as possible to make a prudent decision. A source close to Dort previously indicated to Devils Digest that the player has already been contacted by several agents that are interested in representing the guard.

New NCAA rules enacted in August of 2018, allow early entrants into the NBA draft to hire an agent who must be certified by the NCAA, who can assist the player in the pre-draft process and can pay for players’ meals, lodging and travel during what is termed the negotiation period.

Nonetheless, Dort’s statement today indicates that he will not be testing the waters, so to speak, and will remain in the NBA draft.