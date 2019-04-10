Ticker
Luguentz Dort leaving ASU to enter the NBA draft

A foregone conclusion that was made weeks ago, has become official on Wednesday morning. Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Luguentz Dort has officially declared his entrance into the NBA draft and will not return to the Sun Devils. The ASU freshman will be the school’s first-ever “one-and-done” player.

The Arizona State staff, as well as those close to Dort, have been receiving continuous feedback from NBA executives regarding the guard’s draft prospects, and have been gathering as much information as possible to make a prudent decision. A source close to Dort previously indicated to Devils Digest that the player has already been contacted by several agents that are interested in representing the guard.

New NCAA rules enacted in August of 2018, allow early entrants into the NBA draft to hire an agent who must be certified by the NCAA, who can assist the player in the pre-draft process and can pay for players’ meals, lodging and travel during what is termed the negotiation period.

Nonetheless, Dort’s statement today indicates that he will not be testing the waters, so to speak, and will remain in the NBA draft.

The aforementioned source close to Dort said that some of the draft projections the guard has received from NBA front offices have Dort selected in the last ten spots of the first round between no. 20-30. Several online mock drafts share that opinion, and some have Dort being picked early in the second round.

Dort paced Arizona State this past season averaging 16.1 points to go along with 4.3 rebounds. His performance earned him a spot on the Pac-12’s all-defensive team as well as the all-conference’s second-team. Dort’s departure is quite significant for ASU, who is already losing senior forward and first-team all-conference selection Zylan Cheatham.

