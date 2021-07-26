Lucas, Robertson named to Thorpe and Butkus Awards Watchlists

Much has been said leading up to the 2021 season about the vast level of proven experience on this Sun Devil defense, and two of the players who emulate this the most have been named to their respective national awards lists.

Following his preseason watch list placement for the Bednarik Award for the nation's top defensive player, senior cornerback Chase Lucas earned a spot on the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list for the nation's top defensive back. His teammate and junior linebacker Merlin Robertson got a nod to the Butkus Award preseason watch list for the nation's best linebacker.

Lucas, a rare sixth-year senior, was a standout four-star running back prospect locally at Chandler High School. Yet, despite never playing cornerback at that level in 2017 as a redshirt freshman, he earned Pac-12 Second Team honors at defensive back and was the only freshman to be named to either the Pac-12 First or Second teams that season. In 2020 he received First Team All-Pac 12 honors as he was the highest graded cornerback in the Pac-12 in coverage last season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 84.7, which was also good, the 16th-highest graded corner in the nation. The senior allowed just 109 yards in coverage, seventh fewest in the Pac-12, while his 7.8 yards allowed per catch were third in the league. He only allowed five first downs, fourth fewest in the league, and forced five incompletions - good for third in the league. Lucas allowed just one play over 15 yards, good for second-lowest in the league, and was targeted just 22 times on the season despite playing over 90 percent of the team's defensive snaps, allowing just 14 catches.