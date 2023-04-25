Having one seven-footer on your team is rare in any given college basketball program, but Arizona State can find itself now with two such frontcourt payers this season. LSU center transfer Shawn Phillips committed today to the Sun Devils. The 7-foot, 245-pound arrives in Tempe with three years of eligibility left.





The addition of Phillips’ is crucial since, with the departure of Duke Brennan to GCU and Enoch Boakye to Fresno State, ASU found itself without a true backup center to Warren Washington, who declared for the NBA draft but did so retaining his college eligibility and thus could be back in the fold with Arizona State.





Bobby Hurley and his staff were very familiar with the team’s newest addition since he prepped locally at Glendale Dream City Christian. Phillips was a one-time NC State signee, and once he was released from his Letter of Intent, he did sign with the Tigers. In his lone year at Baton Rouge, he averaged 7.4 minutes in 20 games posting 1.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.





The center’s breakout game was in the SEC Tournament in a win over Georgia, where he tallied season-highs of 13 points and ten rebounds and collected two blocks as well.





In Tempe, Phillips will reunite with LSU guard transfer Adam Miller, who committed to ASU last week and was a significant reason for the center’s arrival. Other transfers to date since the end of the season also include forwards Zane Meeks from San Francisco and Kamari Lands from Louisville.