ASUDevils - Long/Moss freshmen duo lead the Sun Devils’ way to 14-11 win over Nevada

Long/Moss freshmen duo lead the Sun Devils’ way to 14-11 win over Nevada
It’s true: it’s easier to hit home runs at altitude.
The drastic change in elevation between Reno and Tempe was obvious on Tuesday afternoon’s Arizona State Sun Devils (28-15, 12-9 Pac-12) and the University of Nevada Wolfpack (18-17, 15-9 Mountain West).
The evidence? The two teams combined for eight total home runs, six of which were hit in the first two innings.
After Wolfpack right-hander Shane O’Malley hit two batters and loaded the bases in his first four batters faced, Jack Moss cranked a grand slam into right-centerfield, scoring four of his five RBI on the day. Starting at catcher Tuesday, Nate Baez followed just a few pitches later with a solo trot around the bases.
The Sun Devils have averaged 0.95 home runs per game this season, as Tuesday marks the second time this season, the team has hit four home runs in one game (10-6 W vs. Utah, 4/24/21). Drew Swift and Ethan Long each contributed with his 5th and 13th dinger of the season, respectively.
Unfortunately for Tracy Smith’s side, the Wolfpack would match the Sun Devils’ home run total, as both teams’ hits, soared the same way.
Nevada entered the game seeking its ninth-straight win following sweeps over conference foes San Diego State and UNLV. While the win streak would not survive Tuesday, infielder Tyler Bosetti set an NCAA Division I record, hitting a home run in his last nine games.
Bosetti, the leadoff batter launched his tenth home run of the last nine games in the Wolfpack’s first at-bat of the day. Dillan Shrum, Clayton Westrope, and Landon Wallace also joined the home run parade.
Three of Nevada’s home runs were hit off Joe Hauser in the first two innings, and Brock Peery allowed seven hits and four runs, all earned, in 16 batters. Brady Corrigan (2-1) was awarded the decision after relieving Peery in the 5th inning.
Once the reliever pitchers entered the game; the scoring slowed down. Kade Morris posted an admirable effort, giving up two runs in four innings after O’Malley exited the game allowing five runs in the 1st frame.
The Sun Devils’ bats were reawakened in the 6th inning, breaking the game open with five runs in the frame. The Wolfpack dug deep into the bullpen, using seven pitchers, but couldn’t find an answer for Ethan Long and Jack Moss. The two freshmen were responsible for 10 of the team’s 14 RBI on Tuesday.
Despite facing a commanding 14-7 deficit in the bottom of the 8th, the Wolfpack refused to submit. A four-run rally ignited by a Bosetti RBI single put the home team within three runs, but Will Levine rebounded with a series of groundouts to end the game.
Jason Kelly gave Levine the nod in the 8th inning, replacing Graham Osman, who left two men on base without an out. Kelly stuck with his redshirt sophomore, even after three runs were scored on his watch (only one earned). Levine struggled to take care of batters at the plate but was able to put the ball in play, pitching three groundouts and two flyouts on the way to the team’s 28th win of the season.
After securing a win in its final non-conference game of the season, Arizona State will meet Oregon State for the first time this season. The Sun Devils sit one place behind the Beavers in the conference standings, with nine conference games remaining for both teams.