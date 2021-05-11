ASUDevils - Long/Moss freshmen duo lead the Sun Devils’ way to 14-11 win over Nevada

It’s true: it’s easier to hit home runs at altitude.

The drastic change in elevation between Reno and Tempe was obvious on Tuesday afternoon’s Arizona State Sun Devils (28-15, 12-9 Pac-12) and the University of Nevada Wolfpack (18-17, 15-9 Mountain West).

The evidence? The two teams combined for eight total home runs, six of which were hit in the first two innings.

After Wolfpack right-hander Shane O’Malley hit two batters and loaded the bases in his first four batters faced, Jack Moss cranked a grand slam into right-centerfield, scoring four of his five RBI on the day. Starting at catcher Tuesday, Nate Baez followed just a few pitches later with a solo trot around the bases.

The Sun Devils have averaged 0.95 home runs per game this season, as Tuesday marks the second time this season, the team has hit four home runs in one game (10-6 W vs. Utah, 4/24/21). Drew Swift and Ethan Long each contributed with his 5th and 13th dinger of the season, respectively.

Lucky #⓵⓷ @EthanLong2534 with his 11th home run in the last 11 games. 13 on the year.

11-7, Devils.

Unfortunately for Tracy Smith’s side, the Wolfpack would match the Sun Devils’ home run total, as both teams’ hits, soared the same way.

Nevada entered the game seeking its ninth-straight win following sweeps over conference foes San Diego State and UNLV. While the win streak would not survive Tuesday, infielder Tyler Bosetti set an NCAA Division I record, hitting a home run in his last nine games.



🚨 NCAA RECORD ALERT 🚨

In his first at-bat of today's game against Arizona State, Tyler Bosetti has set the NCAA Division I record with 9⃣ consecutive games with a home run! #BattleBorn