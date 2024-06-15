Last Thursday, during a 7-on-7 tournament on Arizona State's campus, San Tan Charter wide receiver Uriah Neloms was offered by the Sun Devils. Less than 48 hours later, the 6-4 196-pound Neloms was on campus for an unofficial visit, an experience that left a deep impression on the prospect.

“It was an amazing visit, and I really enjoyed being out there,” Neloms described. "I love the atmosphere and the way they’re so family-oriented. It was my first time visiting there, and I didn’t expect the facilities to be that nice. I liked how interested all the coaches were in me and being able to talk on a deep level with Coach Hines Ward. He said he sees something in me, that I have what it takes, and I just need to be enhanced. He really likes my size, the way I catch the ball, and how I catch the ball off my frame. I know if I went there, the coaching I would get and being able to develop under Coach Hines Ward would be amazing.





“I met with Coach Dillingham, and he talked to me along the lines of how much of a fit I’d be for the program. I really liked how he communicated. It wasn’t like he was just doing his job because he was trying to build a relationship. I know (freshman defensive lineman) Ramar Williams, and he told me about the program and how they welcomed him when he first got there. He told me it’s not a fake environment, and everyone’s real with you.”





As a junior for the Roadrunners, Neloms hauled in the ball for 35 receptions, 1,118 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Aside from playing wide receiver, he also lined up at quarterback, defensive back, and linebacker. San Tan Charter went 10-3 last season and was the 2A runner-up.