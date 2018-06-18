Five days ago after a formidable performance at an ASU camp, Tempe Corona Del Sol wide receiver Ricky Pearsall received his an offer from the hometown school. That development in his recruiting process certainly moved the needle for Pearsall, who acted on his sentiments on Monday afternoon when he committed to Arizona State.

As a junior for the Aztecs not only did Ricky Pearsall collect 74 receptions, 1,153 yards, and 15 touchdowns, but he also set the state’s single-game receiving yards record with 342 yards. The Tempe Corona Del Sol wide receiver marks ASU's fifth known commitment of the 2019 class, as all of the Sun Devils pledges took place during the month of June.