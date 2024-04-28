When ASU alumnus Kenny Dillingham, who grew up in the Valley of the Sun, talked about his desire to "Activate the Valley" as Arizona State's head coach, he envisioned days like today.





Scottsdale Saguaro ATH Dajon Hinton ranked the No. 3 in-state prospect and the highest local uncommitted recruit in the 2025 class, announced Sunday afternoon, on Dillingham's birthday no less, that he will pledge to the hometown school. Hinton is the highest in-state recruit to commit to ASU since Gilbert Highland defensive lineman Tyler Johnson, the No. 3 prospect in the 2017 class.