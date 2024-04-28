Local Scottsdale Saguaro HS ATH Dajon Hinton pledges to the Sun Devils
When ASU alumnus Kenny Dillingham, who grew up in the Valley of the Sun, talked about his desire to "Activate the Valley" as Arizona State's head coach, he envisioned days like today.
Scottsdale Saguaro ATH Dajon Hinton ranked the No. 3 in-state prospect and the highest local uncommitted recruit in the 2025 class, announced Sunday afternoon, on Dillingham's birthday no less, that he will pledge to the hometown school. Hinton is the highest in-state recruit to commit to ASU since Gilbert Highland defensive lineman Tyler Johnson, the No. 3 prospect in the 2017 class.
The 5-10 175-pound Hinton, who virtually missed his entire junior season due to a knee injury, has nearly a dozen Power Four offers. His recent short list of schools included Oregon, Washington, Tennessee, and Arizona.
The Sabercat standout, who is ASU's tenth known commit, is also the second in-state pledge in this Arizona State 2025 class. It's no coincidence that he followed in the footsteps of his good friend Phoenix Mountain Pointe defensive back Rylon Dillard-Allen, who committed to the Sun Devils nearly a week ago.
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!