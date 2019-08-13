Sometimes in life, we have such a strong intrinsic belief that we can accomplish a goal, that nothing or no one can tell us differently. No matter what circumstances could potentially dictate a situation, one perseveres and sets out to prove the critics wrong.

For true freshman walk-on Fritzny Niclasse (pronounced Fritz-knee Nee-clause), that goal was to play division one college football. “I knew I could play D-I, so I just wanted to get a good opportunity and put myself out there,” Niclasse said. The 5’11’’, 213-lbs. linebacker out of Queen Creek, Ariz., was overlooked by every division one school; big and small, FBS and FCS, you name it. Yet, Niclasse was undeterred in seeking a place that would give him a chance to showcase his skills at the highest level of college football competition, and ultimately he couldn’t have ended up at a better spot. “D-II offers, that’s all I had, I didn’t have any D-I offers,” Niclasse recalls. “I feel like I was capable to play D-I, so I just took the (ASU) walk-on offer.” He revealed that one of those D-II offers were from the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, and with all due respect to the Cougars- 2008 and 2009 Division II national champs- the opportunity didn’t compare to even the possibility of staying home and donning maroon and gold on Saturday’s. The freshman was born and raised in the valley, originally living in Mesa before his family moved to their current residence in Queen Creek around his second-grade year. Just like so many others in the area who play the sport, he was a Sun Devil supporter from the time he can remember watching football. “I’ve grown up an ASU fan, always watching the games and everything, dreamed of playing,” Niclasse said. It’s a dream that may come to fruition sooner than anyone could’ve expected, save perhaps Niclasse himself. He’s made the most of his reps in practice, so much so that he’s been lining up at second-team linebacker consistently throughout the past week of scrimmaging.

“I’ve been taking a lot of mental reps,” Niclasse commented, “so when I got my shot, the first impression, I just tried to go 100 percent, and here I am now. Just got to keep grinding. It’s definitely different because everyone’s bigger, faster, stronger. But I feel like I could compete with anybody, so I’m not really surprised with what I’ve been doing. I mean I just come in, put the work in, and good things will happen.

“I definitely want to contribute any way possible, special teams, linebacker maybe, anything- anything the coaches want me to play.” For anyone still doubting the walk-on’s ability to meaningfully contribute so soon into his college career, there’s a good chance they didn’t see the biggest hit to come out of from last Saturday’s scrimmage at Camp Tontozona.

“I just read the screen right away and got out there really quick,” Niclasse described. “Saw the lineman, got under him and then just made the tackle. Simple play, just made it simple.”

Even though it could be challenging for him to consistently see the field at linebacker in his first season- he’ll likely be a strong contributor on special teams- and he’s benefitting early in his ASU days from a tight-knit position group. “The linebacker’s group, from when all the freshmen first came in, they’ve been helping us with everything, like talking about the plays,” Niclasse remarked. “They’re a good group of guys, it’s fun to be with them. “We’re all really close, but (fellow local walk-on freshman linebacker) Case (Hatch), he’s been right there with me, he’s been teaching me a lot, (sophomore linebacker Darien Butler), (redshirt senior linebacker Khaylan Kearse-Thomas), they all have been helping a lot.” Of course, this is all led by their position coach, Antonio Pierce, who commands respect for his accomplishments in the sport. “My brother’s actually from Connecticut, and there’s no team in Connecticut so he was a Giants fan, so that’s my second favorite team,” Niclasse commented, “so I always followed them and I know (Pierce) played for the Giants (during their 2007 championship season).” “Just being patient, fly to the ball, going full speed every time,” he said in regards to what Pierce has taught him. “Patience is key playing linebacker.” All the things he’s learned, opportunities he’s earned for himself and a surprising amount of attention he’s garnered throughout camp is happening right in his metaphorical backyard and he wouldn’t have it any other way. “For me, it’s a benefit because I get to play in front of everybody,” Niclasse said, “a lot of people know me in the state, and I get to play in front of my family, they get to come to the home games, it should be fun.” Monday’s practice served as a perfect example of the type of hometown support, he can expect, as he got to talk with his dad- who was attending one of his practices for the first time since he joined ASU- following the conclusion of practice.

