ASUDevils - Local players highlight first-time ASU's 2020 captains

It can be difficult for underclassmen captains to find their voice. It takes confidence, respect, and practice, which is no small task for a college student who still has homework to finish after practice ends.





Darien Butler is the lone Sun Devil whose jersey already has a ‘C’ sewn next to the Pac-12 logo, and he’ll be the only one in the coin toss huddle who will already have shaken hands with most of the conference referees and opponents’ captains (although this year it may be closer to an elbow-touch or fist-bump).





The other four: senior Frank Darby, junior Kyle Soelle, and sophomores Jayden Daniels and Case Hatch; are new to the group. While most referees may already know Daniels and Darby, Soelle and Hatch will probably need to introduce themselves to the fanbase as well.





Kyle Soelle, a graduate of Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, has been a depth player at linebacker for the past two years after redshirting his freshman season. Last year, he totaled 19 tackles and a sack.





“He does the right things,” Coach Herm Edwards said of Soelle during Friday’s media availability. Soelle said he did not take a day off during the pandemic, working out daily to add weight and strength. The payoff? Co-Defensive Coordinator Antonio Pierce calling him a “bell cow,” adding that Soelle will have drastically increased responsibilities and expectations this season.





“It’s pretty surreal,” Soelle said about his captaincy. “Being a hometown kid, it’s a dream. I’ve always wanted to play football here and now to be a captain of the team is an honor.” Soelle mentioned that Sun Devil fandom is rooted in his family tree and that his grandfather is a long-time season ticket holder. “My whole life, I’ve always wanted to see the Sun Devil program take off and be that next great program,” he said Friday. “Now that I’m a leader of it, I’m looking forward to taking it to the next level.”





Case Hatch has come a long way since Herm Edwards awarded him a scholarship on Christmas Eve of last year. The now-sophomore fullback took a risk during his college recruiting process by taking a two-year Mission in Fort Lauderdale after finishing high school at Perry High, and ASU did the same by recruiting him after. He reciprocated with enough work to earn a scholarship, starting spot, and now: captaincy.





Hatch has been a vocal player since his arrival in Tempe last year, but now sees a change in the mannerisms behind his words: “It’s an opportunity to build upon the things I’ve already been doing,” he said. “Whether it’s with football, working out, school or life; I feel like I have to be an extra friend for everyone on the team and seek those opportunities to help them out.”





“I love this opportunity,” he added.





The two Arizonans are just at the beginning of their saga from high school standouts to hometown heroes. Hatch is tasked with guiding an offense with just under 20 true-freshman additions, while Soelle will command a defense with a dozen of his own true freshmen. Darien Butler, Jayden Daniels, and Frank Darby will all be known voices: now it’s Soelle and Hatch’s turn to share theirs.





