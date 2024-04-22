An extremely productive weekend of recruiting visits in Tempe continues to Bear its fruits. And this time there is a local flavor to those efforts. 2025 Phoenix Mountain Pointe DB Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen, one of the best local prospects in his class, committed to ASU during his official visit and made his commitment known early Monday morning. The first local pledge for the Sun Devils in this class.

Dillard-Allen, who is being recruited as a safety by ASU, was heavily pursued by the likes of teams such as Washington, Texas A&M, and USC and was planning to visit all three schools over the next few weeks, as well as Nebraska and UCLA.





He has ten power four offers. The visit down the road to the Sun Devils was his first official recruiting visit and is now expected to be his last. As a junior for the Pride, he posted 42 tackles, two interceptions, and passes defended, and in the previous season, he tallied 60 stops, two interceptions, and 12 passes defended.





He figures to be one of ASU's speediest newcomers in this class, as he reportedly clocked at a 4.29 in the 40-yard and holds a 10.86 seconds mark in the 100 meters and a 21.96 in the 200 meters. Dillard-Allen is Arizona State's eighth known commit of the 2025 class.