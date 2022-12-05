Wisconsin defensive lineman Tristan Monday who prepped locally at Scottsdale Saguaro and was a Top 10 in-state recruit in the 2022 class, announced that he's returning home and did announce on the first day of the transfer portal period that he he has committed to Arizona State.

"I've known coach Kenny Dillingham for a while when it was at Florida State (a school who had offered him), and Oregon," Monday said of ASU's new head coach. "I really had a good relationship with him, and I was excited to hear that he got the job (at ASU). So I decided to play close to home for a staff I know. Playing close to family and friends...I feel very supported.





"ASU told me that they want me as a 4-3 defensive end. "I'm a strong and physical edge rusher."





Monday redshirted in his lone year at Wisconsin and didn't see any game action. Therefore he arrives at ASU with four years of eligibility remaining.





"Playing there just taught me how different college football is from high school," Monday commented. "It's a big transition, and being here taught me how to juggle schools and football.





As a senior for the Sabercats, Monday posted 76 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hurries during the 2021 season.





"Tristan is a phenomenal player and he’s a tremendous get for Wisconsin," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said in a previous interview following Monday's pledge to the Badgers. "Arguably the best pass rusher we’ve had in my time at Saguaro, and we’ve had some special players.

"He’s a team captain, a beast in the weight room, and plays football with his hair on fire. Tristan has a great frame to add size/strength, and in my opinion, his best football is ahead of him."

Monday is expected to enroll in Tempe next month and participate in the Sun Devils' spring practice.