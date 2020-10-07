ASUDevils - Linebacker tandem is part of ASU’s five team captains

When Arizona State selected its captains ahead of the 2020 season last week, it became abundantly clear that the leadership of the Sun Devil defense lies within the linebacker corps.





The position group, led by co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce, is the only group to have two players chosen for captaincies this fall. The first of those players, junior linebacker Darien Butler will retain his title and role as captain which he first adopted last year. The other linebacker wearing a ‘C’ on his jersey this season will be redshirt junior Kyle Soelle, who gained valuable playing time last year operating as Pierce’s ‘fourth man’ option at the position. The pair of linebackers are the only captains on the defensive side of the ball.





Senior wide receiver Frank Darby, sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels and sophomore fullback Chase Hatch round out the list of the team captain quintet.





The Sun Devil linebackers didn’t have the most formidable campaign in 2019, not meeting the expectations which Pierce and the rest of the unit had hoped for. Former defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ 3-3-5 defense was notorious for tripping up linebackers, taking them away from the line of scrimmage and emphasizing their role of pass coverage.





With the new-look 2020 defense now in the hands of Pierce and his co-defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis, ASU will begin with a base scheme of a 4-3-4, with the potential to shift to a flexible, evolving system of schemes that are driven by the looks of opposing personnel, something the pair of coordinators learned during their several years of coaching and playing in the NFL.





“You’ll see multiple formations, multiple personnel groups,” Pierce said in an interview on the Maroon Monson radio show last week. “You’ll see four down (lineman). You’ll see three down. You’ll see five DBs. You’ll see six. You’ll see four linebackers. We will be based off of our personnel, what’s available to help us win for that week. I think the key part about it when you come back with the résumé of myself and Marvin and Herm’s (Edwards) … in the NFL, you adapt. Each week you adapt. You just don’t stay stagnant.”





For Pierce’s linebackers, in a position room that has no seniors, captains Butler and Soelle, along with junior counterpart and 2018 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, Merlin Robertson, will be asked to spearhead ASU’s fresh approach on defense.





In a 2019 season where the Sun Devil linebackers struggled at times, Butler, who led the team with 90 tackles, was a notable outlier. The now-junior has started all but one game since arriving in Tempe ahead of the 2018 season and was named the first true sophomore captain in program history ahead of last year’s season opener. Now, as the only returning, Butler remains more focused and committed to his improvement than ever before.





“He’s one of the first guys in the building and last guys in the building…he’s a hard worker, blue-collar, just does things the right way,” Pierce told Devils Digest of Butler. “(His commitment and drive) reflects over the last two years on our defense how we’ve played…. since day one, he’s been the rock of what we’ve built here defensively.”





One of the few ways ASU’s 3-3-5 look from 2019 paid off was defending against the run, as the Sun Devils finished the season 21st nationally in allowing just 116.8 rushing yards per game, the best ranking of ASU’s regular-season run-stopping since 2009.





However, Butler particularly excelled when defending the middle of the field. Standing just short of 6-foot, Butler’s size is not typical of a stalwart middle linebacker. Nonetheless, he played the ‘Mike’ position well, while also contributing at outside linebacker. With the assignment of ambiguity within his position group and his lack of physical size, Butler’s tasks were at times, bursting at the seams; however, the challenge only helped Butler diversify his skills as a linebacker.





“He tremendously improved on and is still improving in his pass coverage,” Pierce explained. “The way he drops and gets in (coverage), being very physical re-routing wide receivers and tight ends, he’s just a physical presence. There are not too many guys who run across the middle on us looking for number 20 now.”





Butler, who wore the No. 37 jersey last season, will switch to wear the No. 20, previously worn by 2019 senior Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, whose absence could be felt among the Sun Devil defense this season. Kearse-Thomas, an effective pass rusher and capable player in pass coverage racked up 66 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, good enough for fourth and second among all ASU defenders, respectively.