It was hard to know what to expect out of the No. 20 Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4-1) following last weekend’s narrow win and then tie against one-win Vermont, in what was the team’s first game action in three weeks.

All doubters were once again silenced tonight, however, as ASU notched a 4-1 victory over the No. 4 Denver Pioneers (9-4-2). This is the third victory over a top-10 team this season by the Sun Devils, all in Tempe, but the highest-ranked opponent they have now beaten not just this season but in program history. “We expect to beat everybody we play, it’s a genuine belief,” coach Greg Powers said. “Obviously, anybody can clearly beat anybody, just our schedule alone has proven that this year.” Junior forward Johnny Walker, already ASU’s leading goal-scorer coming into the night, shook off a three-game goal drought by earning himself a hat trick, running his goal tally up to nine on the season. Sophomore goalie Evan DeBrouwer would save 33 of Denver’s 34 shots on the night, which equates to a .970 save percentage, as the Sun Devils never really seemed like they lost control of the game’s momentum. “It’s a huge win, what a great program they have, you know, just as good as it gets in college hockey,” Powers said. “It’s definitely a defining moment for us, but like I told the guys, as soon as we walk out of the building tonight, we’ve got to be over it. “We’re at home, and we’re going out to Gila River (Arena in Glendale) tomorrow, and it doesn’t matter who it is. If it’s Denver, Mercyhurt, or Vermont, it doesn’t matter, the expectation that we have in our room is to sweep at home, and tomorrow we have a chance to do that.”

Much like ASU’s last time playing a top-10 team at Oceanside, when they swept then No. 9 Quinnipiac just over a month ago, the team got off to a fast start once again. It was only 5:05 into the game when a nice neutral-zone pass from sophomore forward Jordan Sandhu set up a nice opportunity for junior forward Johnny Walker.

Walker would control the puck and rip a beautiful wrist shot from just above, but slightly inside the right face-off dot that tucked just under the top left corner, giving the Sun Devils the early 1-0 advantage. “(Sandhu) made a great rink-wide pass…on what they were doing through the neutral zone, so we made a little adjustment there,” Walker said. “Great pass, and just put it at the net.” ASU had already outshot UD (6-4 after the goal) and gotten better chances to that point in the game, and the goal only added to their momentum. The Sun Devils would get five of the next six shots between both teams, with three of them going on goal, spanning the following four-plus minutes. The Pioneers would get a couple of nice, point-blank chances at about the midpoint of the first, the closest they got to scoring on one of many rebound opportunities DeBrouwer gave up off saves. Credit goes to the Sun Devil defense for being in the right position and not allowing many actual shots off these rebound chances. “I got a little bit lucky on a few plays with some rebounds,” DeBrouwer admitted. “My d-men were right there like they’ve been all year, so it makes my job a lot easier when you really just have to make the first save (to prevent a goal).” A hooking penalty on junior defenseman Jacob Wilson would test the Sun Devil defense even more, but DeBrouwer and the penalty kill unit would manage to hold the fort. It was the first of five successful penalty kills by ASU on the night, not allowing a single Pioneers goal all game while they had the man advantage. UD would come to regret not capitalizing on this man advantage just as much as the four that would ensue, as an even more impressive lead pass to Walker from Sandhu led to another ASU goal 15:53 into the contest. Walker would track down the puck, and beat Denver’s last line of defense in doing so, and with only the UD goalie to beat, he broke freshman netminder Magnus Chrona’s ankles to backhand one into an empty net.

