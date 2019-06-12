Lifelong ASU fans becoming part of the Sun Devil football program isn’t all that common, but could perhaps be a trend in this 2020 recruiting class. Scottsdale Saguaro linebacker Will Shaffer, who we forecasted last week as an addition to Arizona State, did pledge to the hometown school during an unofficial visit Wednesday.

"Being close to home, having a great coaching staff and being in a great environment," Shaffer said listing his reason for tonight's pledge. "All that stuff helped a lot in my decision. My family meeting today with coach Herm and coach Marvin Lewis was mind-blowing. They were talking about the plan they had for me for my college career and just the whole program at Arizona State. They made me like I was already at home in a family environment. That really guided my decision.

"They think I can play either linebacker or a Tillman safety, being an asset on the defensive side of the ball. Now that I'm committed, I'm going to start working on my teammates to join me (Saguaro OL Jaylan Jeffers and WR Matt Polk were on campus today as well)."

“Coach Pierce told me that they watched my film from the last three years,” Shaffer said in a previous interview, “and that ASU likes me as an athlete but they were going to offer me as a linebacker since coach Pierce was the one who offered me. He told me that he wanted to get me back on campus for a visit.”

During his junior year for the Sabercats, Shaffer who posted 29 receptions, 569 yards, and nine touchdowns from his tight end position, along with one passing touchdown and one rushing. At linebacker, he tallied 52 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks, two passes defended and an interception.

“Will Shaffer is one of the most complete football players in this state,” said recruiting analyst Cody Cameron. “The two-way standout lined up at LB, TE, Slot WR, and even took snaps as a Wildcat QB last season. Shaffer has great speed for his size, shoots the gaps tremendously well, and takes great pursuit angles. Shaffer is solid in coverage and made many hustle plays running sideline-to-sideline on outside sweep plays.

“Last November Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns tweeted, ‘On a team full of D1 studs, he (Will Shaffer) is one of our very best. Baller, competitor, and a winner. He'll be playing on Saturdays."

“Turn on his tape and you'll watch Shaffer torch secondaries with some nice get-up speed. You'll also see him blow up force safeties on downfield blocks. Shaffer's also a 3-sport athlete who has excelled on the basketball court and on the track at Saguaro. This young man's an absolute stud.”