Unlike some non-local recruits this era, an offer from Arizona State was not the first introduction to the school for Bentley Redden.

Redden -- a defensive end prospect in the Class of 2021 -- lived in Scottsdale from age 2 to 5. His family had season tickets to both Sun Devil football and basketball games during the early 2000s.

And even when Redden’s dad’s job forced the family to move to Southern California, Redden still watched ASU, growing especially fond of James Harden during ‘The Beard’s’ time in Tempe.

“We fell in love with Arizona, it’s awesome there,” Redden said. “Sometimes during spring break we’ll (go back and) visit, meet up with some old friends.”

Redden has been in contact with ASU for less than a week but secured an offer from the Sun Devils on Wednesday. It was part of what has become a flurry of interest for the 6-foot-5, 212-pound defensive end out of San Clemente High School in Southern California.

After talking with @AntonioPierce and @CoachRodASU, I am excited to have received an offer from @ASUFootball !! Super stoked for this awesome opportunity! #ForksUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/JbCK56ckfu — Bentley Redden (@BentleyRedden) April 1, 2020

He has already picked up eight offers, most notably from BYU, Tennessee and Nebraska, which offered him on Friday.

“There has definitely been an increase (in recruiting during the pandemic). I’m always being hit up by some coach because they have nothing else to do,” Redden joked. “It’s all coming really quick.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Redden is not allowed to go on an official visit or attend a school’s camp for the foreseeable future. It’s left a lot up in the air and made him feel no rush when it comes to his recruiting. He admitted he’s at no place to rank schools or anything or the like just given the current unknowns.

But he has been able to speak with coaches. Recently, ASU co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce and newly-hired defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez hopped on a Facetime chat with the lengthy pass rusher. (ASU has been the only school to have its coaches Facetime Redden, he said). “The first time I spoke with them, they were super nice and outgoing and just made me feel super comfortable,” Redden said. “They said, ‘We’re not going to bombard you with a bunch of recruiting stuff. Just know that we’re here to make you better and we can get you to the next level.’”

In high school, Redden played both defensive end and tight end but noted that he prefers the defensive side of the ball. And while some schools have recruited Redden’s tall frame to catch passes, ASU wants him to come off the edge.

In recent months, the Sun Devil coaches have emphasized recruiting high schoolers with height. When prospects get to Tempe, the Sun Devils think, they can bulk them up on a college weight program. But they can’t add inches.

At 6-foot-5, Redden fits the prototypical pass rusher ASU wants to fill their roster with. And the fact they don’t have to go to the East Coast to recruit him is only a bonus. The only thing is, Redden has only played defensive line for one season. As a junior for the Tritons he posted 36 tackles, six tackles, six quarterback hurries, and three passes defended and scored one touchdown on offense.